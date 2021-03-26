This week, Andrew Maguire is joined by none other than Craig Hemke, founder of the TFMetalsReport, a precious metals blog respected throughout the industry for exposing gold and silver price manipulation.
The two old friends discuss the unprecedented delivery pressure mounting on the COMEX, as well as the quantifiable impact of the WallStreetSilver movement on tightening physical silver supply - and what this means for the price of silver.
Watch this week’s Live from the Vault for:
5:05 How is gold and silver price determined?
8:35 The history of gold and silver price manipulation
12:00 How to stop corruption in the gold and silver market
18:04 Wall Street Silver VS paper market corruption
19:05 Unallocated gold and silver scam explained
26:41 Physical price VS paper price
28:13 Current physical demand pressure will push prices parabolic
29:59 Wall Street Silver movement piling pressure on the COMEX
41:57 Delivery requests soaring on the COMEX
52:30 COMEX on the run
54:16 Unprecedented physical silver demand
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
