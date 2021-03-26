This week, Andrew Maguire is joined by none other than Craig Hemke, founder of the TFMetalsReport, a precious metals blog respected throughout the industry for exposing gold and silver price manipulation.

The two old friends discuss the unprecedented delivery pressure mounting on the COMEX, as well as the quantifiable impact of the WallStreetSilver movement on tightening physical silver supply - and what this means for the price of silver.

Watch this week’s Live from the Vault for:

5:05​ How is gold and silver price determined?

8:35​ The history of gold and silver price manipulation

12:00​ How to stop corruption in the gold and silver market

18:04​ Wall Street Silver VS paper market corruption

19:05​ Unallocated gold and silver scam explained

26:41​ Physical price VS paper price

28:13​ Current physical demand pressure will push prices parabolic

29:59​ Wall Street Silver movement piling pressure on the COMEX

41:57​ Delivery requests soaring on the COMEX

52:30​ COMEX on the run

54:16​ Unprecedented physical silver demand