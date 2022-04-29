USDINR: 76.4250 ▼ 0.07%.
GBPUSD: 1.2570 ▲ 0.92%.
EURUSD: 1.0564 ▲ 0.67%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.140 ▼ 0.21%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.862 ▼ 0.04%.
Sensex: 57,060.87 ▼ 0.80%.
Nifty: 17,102.55 ▼ 0.83%.
Key highlights
The Eurozone economy grew by 0.2% in the first three months of the year, but its post-pandemic growth weakened sharply toward the end of the period under pressure from the war in Ukraine and record-high inflation.
Eurostat said that inflation in the Eurozone hit a new record high since the creation of the single currency. Consumer prices rose 7.5% in April, up from 7.4% in March.
Chinese assets had rallied strongly after the state source summarized a Politburo discussion as saying that "We should waste no time in planning more policy tools and enhance the strength of adjustment in due course. The words were taken as the herald of fresh stimulus, as a spate of COVID-19 lockdowns across China threatens the government’s growth target for the year.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 76.65 levels. The pair traded in the range of 76.2850-76.65 and closed the day at 76.4250 levels. The USDINR pair ended down today on LIC IPO-related anticipated inflows and a slight pullback in the dollar from multi-year highs. The dollar index edged down from its recent 20-year high but was still on track for its best month since 2015, having been boosted by a combination of expectations for U.S. rate hikes and growth concerns in China and Europe. A slight pullback in the dollar from highs offered relief to battered markets.
Global currency updates
The euro, which often trades with a strong correlation to the yuan, bounced 0.3% ahead of GDP and inflation data from Eurozone. The Eurozone GDP has likely improved to 5.0% YoY versus 4.6% prior, which in turn shows a better number than the US and hence supported the EURUSD rebound. The pullback in the dollar along with better macroeconomic numbers supported the euro to close in green terrain today.
The pound, meanwhile, outperformed, rising 0.8% after signs that the raging boom in house prices is finally cooling as the economy starts to slow. The Nationwide HPI rose only 0.3% in April, rather than the 0.8% rise expected, bringing the annual rate of growth down to 12.1% from 14.3%. Pound traders will eye, Russia's tussles with the West and Ukraine, as well as China's covid woes, as additional catalysts other than dollar price dynamics for further direction impetus.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed ahead of the release of key inflation data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was at 2.858%. Rising inflation and the Fed’s plans to aggressively hike interest rates in order to combat these pricing pressures have fueled investor concerns of a slowdown in economic growth. These concerns have seen investors sell out of bonds recently, pushing yields higher. March’s personal consumption expenditures index is due today. India 10 year benchmark closed the day at 7.14%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 began the last session of the trading week higher tracking gains in other Asian markets. However, the benchmark indices gave up the early gains and slipped around 0.80% in the last trading session of the week. Mostly all the sectors closed in red, however, the sectors like media, auto, realty, and financial stocks witnessed deep cuts. Broader markets too saw correction, with the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices down by 0.84% and 1.16% respectively. The Sensex closed the day 0.80% lower at 57,061 while the Nifty 50 lost 0.83% to close the day at 17,103.
Evening sunshine
Focus to be on the US PCE Price index and Chicago PMI data.
European markets moved higher as global stocks received a boost from strong corporate earnings, but remain on course for a negative month. U.S. stock futures slipped, led by declines in the technology sector. Meanwhile, global investors continue to monitor the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical implications, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West of a “lightning-fast” response to countries that intervene in the war. The market would be watching out for the US PCE Price index and Chicago PMI dataset due later today.
