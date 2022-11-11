- Overview: We continue to see easing inflation pressures from metals, food and freight rates but labour markets remain tight keeping wage pressures high. Realized inflation data has also been mixed. While euro area inflation pressures continue to build, US October CPI came out clearly below expectations (see below). Gas and electricity prices have come off the highs in Europe but remain elevated. Looking forward, we expect inflation to stay high in the short term but decline during 2023 as recession looms.
- Inflation expectations: Both US and euro area consumer inflation expectations have remained elevated but off the peak levels. Market-based long-term inflation expectations have moved a bit higher over the past month.
- US: Both headline (0.4%) and core (0.3%) CPI surprised to the downside in October. Underlying price pressures were even weaker than the headline figures suggest, as these were supported by energy, food and shelter prices. Past rises in house prices continue to feed into shelter CPI with a lag, but the cooling housing markets point towards a reversal in 2023. Importantly, services prices excl. shelter declined by 0.1% m/m (Sep +0.9%). Core goods prices also fell by 0.4%, finally reflecting the past declines in commodity prices. While the soft figures challenge our hawkish Fed narrative for now, even the underlying price developments have been volatile on a monthly level. US October wage inflation ticked higher to +0.4% along with ISM services prices paid index, suggesting that upside risks to future CPI prints persist.
- Euro: Inflationary pressures remain stubbornly high and slowing demand has yet to weakene firms' pricing power, with cost-push inflation continuing at broadly unchanged rates and selling price expectations staying elevated. Both HICP and core inflation reached record highs of 10.7% and 5.0%, respectively, in October and a peak is not yet in sight. Despite the latest moderation in natural gas and electricity prices, delayed pass-through to household bills means energy price inflation will abate only gradually, and the downside risk from price caps seems limited (see also Euro inflation notes - Energy variations, 10 October). Amid ongoing labour market resilience, the latest wage rounds point to a continued uptrend in negotiated wage growth ahead.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.