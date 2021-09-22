Global pressures: Oil prices have risen over the past month, partly because other energy prices like natural gas, CO2 and electricity (especially in Europe) have risen sharply. That said, oil prices still suggest that G2 inflation is peaking. Metal and lumber prices have moved a bit higher but not much.

Inflation expectations: Long-term market-based inflation expectations have moved sideways in the US, but are at the highest level in Germany in many years. Surveybased inflation expectations are on the rise in the US (especially short-term).

US: CPI core inflation dropped to 4.0% y/y in August from 4.3% in July. The monthly rate declined to 0.1% m/m from 0.3% m/m (and much lower than in spring/early summer). The peak seems to be related to used and rental car prices. Notably, the NY Fed survey showed that 1-3yr inflation expectations have risen significantly causing concerns of a wage-inflation spiral. Wage pressures also continue to rise driven by a shortage of labour. Average hourly earnings rose to 4.3% y/y in August from 4.1% y/y in July (wage growth within “leisure and hospitality” is now running above 10% y/y).

Euro: Euro area headline inflation surged to a decade high of 3.0% in August, however, energy accounted for half of the increase, while German VAT base effects ‘artificially’ boosted core inflation by 0.5pp. Pipeline pressures on core goods prices continue to build and soaring natural gas and electricity prices suggest elevated energy inflation will stay with us in the coming months. We have lifted our euro inflation profile for 2022, mainly on the back of higher core inflation and a slightly longer tailwind from energy (see also Research Euro Area - Rising pipeline pressures for euro inflation, 17 September). In Research Euro Area - Europe's green transition - the heat is on for euro inflation, 16 September, we also take a closer look at how Europe’s green transition might affect the fortunes of euro inflation.

China: Chinese PPI inflation moved higher in August to 9.5% y/y suggesting that price pressure is still high in China. Near-term, we have to monitor the possible Evergrande default and what impact it may have on the Chinese economy.

