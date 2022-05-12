Overview: Commodity prices seems to have stabilised at a high level (although intraday volatility remains high) but labour market imbalances and high inflations expectations mean there are still upside risks to underlying inflation pressure. Despite oil prices have stabilised, gasoline prices remain high (higher crack spread). Freight rates are declining but still high but may be seasonal. Fed tightening together with risk of recession are downside risks down the road. However, future developments in Ukraine as well as EU policies towards Russia are important driver for commodity prices.
Inflation expectations: Market-based long-term inflation expectations have moved slightly lower recently but remain high. US household inflation expectations are still high, especially near-term. Euro area inflation expectations are also higher than previously.
US: CPI inflation in April was 8.3% y/y, which was above consensus. CPI inflation has peaked, as base effects from last year is now dropping out. Still, underlying price increases remain too high, as one should focus on monthly price increases. CPI core rose 0.6% m/m, which is equivalent to 7% annualised. This means that inflation is likely to remain high despite the peak, which means that the Fed still needs to front-load rate hikes. Inflation expectations remain high but have not increased significantly over the past month.
Euro: Despite energy price inflation slowing down after commodity prices have stabilized, headline inflation reached another new record high of 7.5% in April, with core inflation surprising significantly on the upside at 3.5%. The continued building of underlying inflation pressures leaves little room for complacency from ECB, especially as inflation expectations (both survey and market-based) are showing signs of moving above the 2% goal recently. Further upside risks loom for food prices in the coming months and tentative signs of wage growth picking up also strengthen the case for a July ECB hike. With the possibility of further disruptions to Russian gas and oil supply looming as the EU readies another sanctions package, the risks to euro inflation remain firmly on the upside in our view.
China: PPI inflation has declined to 8.0% in April after peaking at 13.5% in October last year. There is still a limited spill-over from PPI to CPI, which was 2.1% in April.
