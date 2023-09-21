Global indices drop further, but FTSE 100 manages to hold steady

Share:

A modest loss for the FTSE 100 contrasts with fresh heavy selling this afternoon on Wall Street, as the post-Fed fallout continues, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 slips despite BoE pause

“The FTSE 100 has managed to avoid the losses of its global peers, helped by more gains for Shell and BP, but with other commodity prices under pressure thanks to the dollar the index’s rally seems to have hit a pause. Oil’s surge and a rally for banks has helped the index outperform others over the last month, but with global risk appetite souring again a tougher period to come seems likely. Special mention goes to Ocado, which slumped 16% following today’s broker downgrade, with investors and short-term traders being brought back to reality after the summer’s near-200% surge.”

Stocks continue in retreat across the globe

“’Higher for longer’ is the theme from all central banks at the moment, but it is the Fed that has really spelled doom for risk appetite. No one really expected the pause to be accompanied by such a dramatic shift in the dot plots, but perhaps this time the market will really believe that the Fed is determined to leave rates at their current elevated levels until inflation is well and truly slain.”