Market movers today
Today's highlight will be the flash PMIs for January in the euro area, UK and US. Services activity will likely continue to be adversely affected by renewed COVID-19 headwinds, but it will be interesting to see whether the manufacturing sector is also slowing and price pressures continue to ease up.
Italy's presidential election kicks off today, but given the lack of clarity on candidates and broad public agreement among the parties, voting could well stretch over several days. There is a clear risk of political uncertainty returning over the longevity of Italy's unity government, if current Prime Minister Mario Draghi is elected as President.
Markets will also keep a close eye on the Russia-Ukraine developments. Later this week the FOMC meeting will be in market focus.
The 60 second overview
Russia Ukraine tensions: The meeting between Russian and US foreign ministers kept hopes for a diplomatic solution alive. The US has promised it will send a written response to Russian demands later this week. Over the weekend, the US foreign minister Anthony Blinken rejected pressure to immediately escalate sanctions on Russia as it would limit western options in the future. The US letter and the Russian reactions to it will be key in determining the future path of the conflict.
Natural gas prices have continued to decrease in recent days, also amid reports that China has sold LNG cargoes back to the market after it had stocked up enough supply to see it through the winter. FT meanwhile reports that the US is holding talks with Qatar and other large gas exporters to plan contingency measures in case a Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupts supplies to Europe. However, European reluctance to commit to fixed, long-term contracts and limited LNG terminal capacity could still create hurdles.
COVID-19: New cases remain extremely high in Europe and the US and moving sharply higher in some emerging markets and Japan. However, new cases seem to have peaked in the UK and US. If other countries soon follow suit, it supports our view that we are indeed at "peak restrictions". In mainland China, new cases remain record-high and although the government has eased its zero-covid policy slightly, the tolerance for local outbreaks is still very low, especially ahead of the Winter Olympics and Chinese New Year.
ECB: December minutes last week showed increasing divisions and uncertainty among the ECB Governing Council members about the inflation outlook. Over the weekend, Finland's Olli Rehn said an increase in borrowing costs in 2023 is logical, in the absence of "any new economic disruptions". Ireland's Gabriel Makhlouf is a bit more cautious, saying he does not expect any rate hikes, but noted that risks of second-round effects of inflation, such as wages rising without productivity increases, could prompt action.
Equities: The growth sell off stalled on Friday. Investors did not buy the dip, but continued to sell cyclicals rather than outright growth. S&P 500 closed down -1.9%, Nasdaq -2.7%, Dow -1.3% and Russell 2000 -1.8%. This marked the third straight week of declines (S&P -8% and Nasdaq -15% YTD). In sectors, consumer staples, real estate and utilities were most resilient, while materials, energy and financials fared the worst on Friday. In fact, the winners over the past week has not been the outright value sectors, but defensives.
FI: Global bond yields ended lower last week, with 10Y US Treasuries moving below 1.8% and 10Y German government bond ended in negative territory, after having tested the 0%-level last week. The US Treasury curve continues to flatten, as the market is expecting the Federal Reserve to move rate hikes forward and begin already in March.
FX: Scandies in the hands of risk sentiment. The FOMC meeting is the key event this week.
Credit: Last week ended on a negative tone with relatively large widening in credit spreads on Friday. The sell-off was driven by geopolitical tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border coupled with mixed Q4 corporate earnings (i.e. Netflix and Siemens Gamesa). Itraxx main widened 1.7bp to 55.3bp while Xover widened 7.8bp to 269.5bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered above 1.1300 as pre-Fed fears propel yields, Eurozone/US PMIs eyed
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s corrective pullback from two-week low. Russia-Ukraine fears, Omicron updates add to the watcher’s list, weigh on prices. Preliminary readings of January PMI, inflation data can act as buffers ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3550 on UK’s political, Brexit risks ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD fades early Asian session bounce off two-week low. British covid cases ease but death toll rise, Welsh ports see 30% reduction in traffic due to Brexit. UK/US preliminary PMIs for January will direct intraday moves, Fed is the key.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC Premium
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
MATIC price could retest $1 as Polygon breaches a year old support
MATIC price has sliced through a crucial support area, flipping it into a resistance barrier. As Polygon trades around a familiar foothold, there is a chance market makers might drag the altcoin lower in hopes of collecting liquidity.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead. So far bank earnings have been more miss than hit. US - Russia tensions may increase as negotiations reach a stalemate.