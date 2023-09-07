Share:

Notes/observations

- China stocks dropped following weak Chinese trade data, adding to the theme of struggling demand.

- Euro Zone Q2 Final GDP revised lower but holds onto growth.

- European equity morning trade was mixed but for the UK, housebuilders tumble after Halifax house prices fall at sharpest pace since 2009. GBP/USD at 3-month lows as BoE peak rate expectations are moderated in aftermath of dovish BoE comments and Decision Maker Panel inflation expectations cooling.

- US futures drop following better than expected August ISM services data, casting doubt on recent hope the Fed could soon cut rates, given the weak job data last Fri.

- Apple shares slide >2.5% after China extended iPhone ban to state firms and agencies.

- Asia closed mostly lower with Hang Seng under-performing at -1.3%. EU indices are mostly higher with +0.1-0.6%. US futures are 0.0% to -0.6%. Gold +0.1%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.4%, WTI -0.5%, TTF +2.7%; Crypto: BTC 0.0%, ETH +0.1%.

Asia

- China Aug Trade Balance: $68.4B v $73.9Be; Exports Y/Y: -8.8% v -9.0%e; Imports Y/Y: -7.3% v -9.0%e.

- Australia July Trade Balance (A$): 8.0B v 10.0Be; Exports M/M: -2% v -2% prior; Imports M/M: +3% v -4% prior.

- BOJ Nakagawa reiterated stance that was appropriate to continue with easy policy for the time being. Still not at stage where price target had been stably and sustainably achieved.

Europe

- BOE Gov Bailey noted that many indicators were signaling a fall in inflation, which would be quite marked.

Americas

- Fed Beige Book noted that contacts from most districts indicated economic growth was modest in July, August. Job growth was subdued across the nation. Some districts saw consumers exhausting savings and turning to debt.

- Senate Committee unanimously votes to approve Biden nominee Jefferson to Fed Vice Chair role. Fed's Cook confirmed by Senate to full 14-year term as Governor (as expected).

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -5.5M v -11.5M prior.

- Biden Administration to cancel Trump-Era Oil and Gas Leases in Alaskan Wildlife Refuge.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.2% at 455, FTSE +0.3% at 7,445, DAX +0.3% at 15,788, CAC-40 +0.6% at 7,234, IBEX-35 +0.6% at 9,369, FTSE MIB +0.1% at 2,768, SMI +0.6% at 10,986, S&P 500 Futures -0.3%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices lower across the board, but faded the losses through the early hours of trading to trend mixed; better performing indices include materials and consumer discretionary; sectors among those leading to the downside include technology and financials; banking sector under pressure following surprise cut by Polish central bank; Direct Line divests its Brokered Commercial Insurance business; holders sell shares in LSEG; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include SAIC.

Speakers:

- Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel Aug Survey cut the 3-month CPI forecast from 5.2% to 4.9% and cut the 1-year ahead CPI from 5.4% to 4.9%.

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated that inflation was easing but not fast enough. Committed to lowering food prices faster. Domestic economy was solid.

- Malaysia Central Bank Policy Statement noted it would ensure that policy supported economic growth. Growth to be driven by domestic spending and tourist arrivals and spending were expected to improve further. 2024 GDP subject to downside risks due to weaker-than-expected external demand. Moderating CPI trend to continue in H2.

- China Premier Li met with Australia PM on the sidelines of ASEAN. China was ready to work with Australia to resume exchanges andh safeguard peace and stability in region.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) noted that it had reached a consensus with Italy to expedite trade.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD holding onto its recent strength as recent US economic releases have reinforced the narrative of rates remaining higher for longer..

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.07 level in quiet trade. Recent rhetoric by ECB members not to be complacent. Money markets currently pricing a 35% probability of a rate rise and 65% that the ECB will leave rates unchanged next week.

- GBP/USD staying below the 1.25 level after BOE Gov Bailey noted it was "much nearer" to the end of its rate-hike cycle. BOE terminal rate seen at 5.7% following inflation survey (**Note: Terminal (peak) rate was seen at 6.1% before the PMI data releases earlier this month).

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands July Consumer Spending Y/Y: 0.4% v 1.2% prior.

- (FR) France Q2 Total Payrolls: 0.1% v 0.3% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Aug Unemployment Rate: 2.0% v 1.9%e; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 2.1% v 2.1%e.

- (DE) Germany July Industrial Production M/M: % v -0.4%e; Y/Y: % v -2.1%e.

- (UK) Aug Halifax House Price Index M/M: -1.9% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: -4.6% v -2.4% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Aug Budget Balance (SEK): 34.3B v 6.5B prior.

- (NO) Norway July Industrial Production M/M: 2.3% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: -1.5% v -11.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway July Manufacturing Production M/M: -1.2% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: -2.3% v +1.4% prior.

- (DK) Denmark July Industrial Production M/M: -10.0% v +6.1% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Aug Gross Reserves: $62.0B v $62.1Be; Net Reserves: $55.4B v $55.3Be.

- (RO) Romania Q2 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings) Q/Q: 0.9% v 0.9% advance; Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.1% advance.

- (HU) Hungary July Industrial Production M/M: +2.8% v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: -2.5% v -6.4%e.

- (AU) Australia Aug Foreign Reserves (A$): 94.9B v 91.0B prior.

- (FR) France July Trade Balance: -€8.1B v -€6.8B prior; Current Account Balance: -€2.0B v +€0.8B prior.

- (ES) Spain Q2 INE House Price Index Q/Q: 2.1% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.5% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Aug Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 694.3B v 698.1B prior.

- (AT) Austria Aug Wholesale Price Index M/M: +1.7% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: -3.5% v -6.3% prior.

- (CZ) Czech July Retail Sales (ex-auto) Y/Y: -1.8% v -3.1%e.

- (MY) Malaysia Central Bank (BNM) left the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at 3.00% (as expected).

- (MY) Malaysia end-Aug Foreign Reserves: $112.5B v $112.2B prior.

- (CN) China Aug Foreign Reserves: $3.16T v $3.184Te; Gold reserves: 69.62M oz vs. 68.69M troy oz prior (10th straight rise).

- (IT) Italy July Retail Sales M/M: 0.4% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 3.9% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Aug International Reserves: $141.8B v $143.3B prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Q3 Consumer Confidence: -16 v -25 prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Aug Foreign Reserves: $418.4B v $421.6B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q2 Final GDP (3rd reading) Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.6% prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q2 Final Employment Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.5% prelim.

- (CY) Cyprus Aug CPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 2.6% v 1.5% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Aug Preliminary Trade Balance (ISK): B v -46.7B prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Q2 Current Account (ZAR): -161B v -173Be; Current Account to GDP Ratio: -2.3% v -2.3%e.

- (SG) Singapore Aug Foreign Reserves: $337.7B v $340.8B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €6.44B vs. €5.5-6.5B indicated range in 2026, 2033, 2052 SPGB bonds.

- Sold €1.94B in 1.3% Oct 2026 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 3.304% v 1.061% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.78x v 2.03x prior.

- Sold €2.60B in 3.55% Oct 2033 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.663% v 3.605% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.73x v 1.51x prior.

- Sold €1.90B in 1.90% Oct 2052 SPGB bond, Avg Yield: 4.187% v 3.978% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.95x v 1.73x prior.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €480M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 1.0% Nov 2030 inflation-linked bonds (SPGBei); Real Yield: 1.025% v 0.876% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.92x v 2.14x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €10.02B vs. €10.0-11.0B indicated range in 2033, 2038 and 2054 Bonds.

- Sold €5.785B in 3.0% May 2033 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.15% v 3.09% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.72x v 1.83x prior (Aug 3rd 2023).

- Sold €2.336B 1.25% May 2038 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.42% v 3.37% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.83x v 2.58x prior (Aug 3rd 2023).

- Sold €1.901B in 3.00% May 2054 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.61% v 3.37% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.17x v 1.84x prior.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK500M vs. SEK500M indicated in 2027 and 2032 I/L bonds.

Looking ahead

- (IT) Italy Bank of Italy Reports on Balance-Sheet Aggregates.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (AT) ECB’s Holzmann (Austria).

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Aug CPI M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.8% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Aug CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y (final): No est v 4.9% prelim.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel July Chain Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 1.4% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa July Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v -3.2% prior; Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v -3.7% prior.

- 07:30 (CL) Chile Aug Trade Balance: $1.0Be v $0.8B prior; Exports: No est v $7.4B prior; Imports: No est v $6.6B prior; Copper Exports: No est v $3.4B prior.

- 07:30 (CL) Chile Aug International Reserves: No est v $40.7B prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Aug Official Reserves: No est v $181.9B prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Aug Vehicle Production: No est v 294.4K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 275.8K prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Aug CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 4.6%e v 4.8% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Aug CPI Core M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.1%e v 6.6% prior.

- 08:00 (CL) Chile July Nominal Wage Y/Y: No est v 10.3% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Q2 Final Nonfarm Productivity: 3.4%e v 3.7% prelim; Unit Labor Costs: 1.9%e v 1.6% prelim.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 234Ke v 228K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.72Me v 1.725M prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Building Permits M/M: No est v 6.1% prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Sept 1st: No est v $580.5B prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Aug Official Reserve Assets: No est v $590B prior.

- 09:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Gov Glapinski post rate decision press conference.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Aug Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adj): No est v 48.6 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Fed’s Harker.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 10:30 (TR) Turkey Aug Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v 19.3B prior.

- 11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 11:45 (US) Fed's Goolsbee.

- 14:10 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina July Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v -2.3% prior; Construction Activity Y/Y: No est v -2.8% prior.

- 15:30 (US) Fed’s Williams.

- 15:45 (US) Fed’s Bostic.

- 16:55 (US) Fed's Bowman.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea July Current Account: No est v $5.9B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v $3.98B prior.

- 19:00 (CO) Colombia Aug CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 11.2%e v 11.8% prior.

- 19:00 (CO) Colombia Aug CPI Core M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 11.1%e v 11.4% prior.

- 19:05 (US) Fed’s Logan.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan July Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 2.4%e v 2.3% prior; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.4%e v -1.6% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: 1.4%e v 1.5% prelim; GDP Annualized Q/Q: 5.6%e v 6.0% prelim; GDP Nominal Q/Q: 2.7%e v 2.9% prelim.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan July Current Account Balance: ¥2.246Te v ¥1.508T prior; Adj Current Account: ¥2.183Te v ¥2.345T prior; Trade Balance (BoP basis): ¥165.4Be v ¥328.7B prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Aug Bank Lending Y/Y: No est v 2.9% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: No est v 3.3% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines July Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.5% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines July Trade Balance: -$4.2Be v -$3.9B prior; Exports Y/Y: 3.0%e v 0.8% prior; Imports Y/Y: -12.0%e v -15.2% prior.