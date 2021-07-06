Top daily news

Stock index futures are pointing in different directions currently ahead of Wall Street reopening after a volatile global trading Monday with US markets closed to mark the Independence Day holiday. Facebook, Twitter, Google threaten to quit Hong Kong over proposed data laws that could make them liable for the malicious sharing of individuals’ information online.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.06% GBP USD +0.18% USD JPY -0.18% AUD USD +0.62%

The Dollar strengthening has stalled currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.01% on Monday.

GBP/USD continued advancing while EUR/USD reversed its climbing Monday despite Markit report June’s final euro-zone purchasing managers’ index showed business activity expanding at its sharpest rate for 15 years in the euro-zone. Both are higher currently. USD/JPY’s continuing retreating Monday while AUD/USD continued climbing with both the Australian dollar and yen higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.17% Nikkei Index +0.15% Hang Seng Index -0.27% Australian Stock Index -1.02%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of the Institute for Supply Management Services PMI report at 16:00 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields inched up to 1.444% currently. All three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended last week higher, boosted by the higher-than-expected 850,000 non-farm payroll increase in June - significantly more than the 559,000 in May.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending mixed in a choppy session Monday with bank shares leading the gains. Asian indexes are mostly down today with Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index leading losses as the Reserve Bank of Australia kept the official cash rate on hold at a record low of just 0.1% and said it was likely to remain there until 2024 while the RBA would continue purchasing government bonds past the present September deadline at a weekly pace of A$4 billion, rather than the current A$5 billion until at least mid-November.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.81% WTI Crude +0.62%

Brent is extending gains ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed higher Monday as OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels without a deal to boost production. The United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to curbs on output. The UAE on Friday had accepted a proposal from Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members to raise output in stages by about 2 million barrels per day from August to December but rejected extending remaining cuts to the end of 2022 from current end date of April without adjusting its current baseline production. US West Texas Intermediate WTI jumped 1.5% and is higher currently. Brent rose 1.2% to $77.11 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.76%

Gold prices are edging higher currently. August gold rose 0.4% to $1783.30 an ounce on Monday - third straight daily price gain, scoring the longest stretch of advances in five weeks.

