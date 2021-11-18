Todays’ market summary
-
The Dollar weakening is intact currently.
-
The US stock index futures are rising currently.
-
Brent is down currently after reports United States has asked some of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations including China, India and Japan to consider releasing crude stockpiles.
-
Gold prices are edging higher.
Top daily news
Stock index futures are pointing in different directions currently after US stocks retreated Wednesday following reports showing building permits rose but housing starts fell in October. Amazon shares added 0.23% while the company announced it would stop taking payments from Visa credit cards issued in the UK, citing the high cost imposed by the card company, Apple shares gained 1.65% Wednesday outperforming the market as the tech giant said it will start selling parts so that customers can fix their own iPhones or Macs.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.11%
|GBP USD
|+0.12%
|USD JPY
|-0.09%
|AUD USD
|+0.3%
The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.1% Wednesday as Census Bureau reported housing starts fell more than expected while building permits grew stronger than forecast.
GBP/USD accelerated its climbing on Wednesday while EUR/USD continued sliding as the UK consumer price index (CPI) inflation came in at an annual 4.2% in October, its highest for almost a decade. Both pairs are higher currently. USD/JPY joined AUD/USD’s continued declining Wednesday with both the Australian dollar and yen higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.07%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.01%
|Hang Seng Index
|-1.5%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.3%
The US stock index futures are rising currently after all three major indices ended lower Wednesday despite good earnings reports from retailers. The three main US stock indexes booked losses ranging from 0.3% to 0.6%.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending mixed Wednesday as the European Central Bank warned of overvaluations in property and financial markets. Asian stock indexes are mostly falling today with Hang Seng leading losses dragged by tech stocks.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.63%
|WTI Crude
|-1%
Brent is down currently after reports United States has asked some of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations including China, India and Japan to consider releasing crude stockpiles. Prices ended down Wednesday despite the US Energy Information Administration report domestic crude stockpile fell unexpectedly by 2.1 million barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped 3% and are lower currently. Brent crude declined 1.7% to $81.05 a barrel on Wednesday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.02%
Gold prices are edging higher currently. December gold climbed 0.9% to $1870.20 an ounce on Wednesday, the highest close since June.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?