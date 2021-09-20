Top daily news
Stocks are in red currently with Asian markets sharply down dragged by China Evergrande plunge after Wall Street closed solidly lower Friday following weak University of Michigan report. Amazon shares fell 0.74% amid reports the Teamsters Union has launched campaigns to organize employees in at least nine Canadian facilities of the e-commerce giant, Apple shares lost 1.83% Friday underperforming market.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.16%
|GBP USD
|-0.46%
|USD JPY
|-0.23%
|AUD USD
|+0.31%
The Dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.4% on Friday despite University of Michigan report US consumer sentiment index rose less than expected in September.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued their sliding Friday after Office for National Statistics report UK retail sales fell unexpectedly in August. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY continued its climbing Friday while AUD/USD declined further with both the Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently and yen higher.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-1.03%
|GB 100 Index
|-3.01%
|Hang Seng Index
|-2.97%
|Australian Stock Index
|-2.31%
Futures on US equity benchmarks are down currently ahead of National Association of Home Builders report due at 16:00 CET today. The Wall Street ended down Friday after University of Michigan data showed consumer sentiment improved albeit less than expected in September: the three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily losses ranging from --0.91% to -0.48%.
European stock indexes are sharply down currently after ending lower on Friday led by basic resources shares. Asian indexes are falling today in thin trading with markets in Japan, China closed for a holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is leading losses as shares of Evergrande plunged as much as 19% to their lowest in over 11 years as investors doubt the developer with $305 billion of liabilities can pay $83.5 million interest on September 23 for its March 2022 bond.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.64%
|WTI Crude
|-1.23%
Brent is extending losses currently. Prices fell on Friday as concerns over supply tightness in the United States eased with 72% of US Gulf of Mexico crude output online after Hurricane Nicholas and Ida. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 0.4% and is lower currently. September Brent crude lost 0.88% to $75.34 a barrel on Friday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.01%
Gold prices are edging up today. Spot gold slid 33 cents settling at $1753.40 an ounce on Friday – logging third straight daily loss.
