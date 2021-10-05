Todays’ market summary
The Dollar strengthening has resumed.
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up.
Brent is extending gains currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum.
Institute later today.
Gold prices are retreating currently.
Top daily news
Equity index futures are mixed currently ahead of US ISM Services PMI report scheduled for 16:00 CET today after Wall Street selloff Monday. Facebook shares lost 4.9% after its Messenger app, Instagram, Whatsapp and other products were offline before a whistleblower testimony at a Senate hearing today how the company repeatedly chose "profit over safety" in its operations, Tesla shares rose 0.81% on Monday outperforming marrket despite news the electric vehicle maker must pay $137 million to black ex-worker over hostile work environment, racism.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.2%
|GBP USD
|-0.42%
|USD JPY
|+0.38%
|UD USD
|-0.34%
The Dollar strengthening has resumed . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.3% on Monday despite US Census Bureau report US factory orders jumped in August.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued climbing Monday despite Sentix report the momentum of the economic recovery in the euro-zone continued to slow down. Both Pound and Euro are lower against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD continued advancing while USD/JPY continued retreating Monday with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.04%
|Nikkei Index
|-2.19%
|Hang Seng Index
|+1.61%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.04%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up while US 10-year Treasury yields inched up to 1.495% currently. Stocks ended solidly lower Monday while Treasury prices declined on concerns about expected raising of the government's debt ceiling as the United States faces the risk of a historic default in two weeks. The three major Wall Street stock benchmarks recorded daily losses in the range of 0.94% to 2.14% led by tech shares.
European stock indexes are up currently after ending down Monday led by tech shares. Asian indexes are mixed today while Nikkei tumbled to one-month low leading losses with growth-oriented shares hit hard as rising oil prices stoked further worries about inflation. Investors are watching closely to see if Evergrande default develops into a default for China property sector after trading in the company shares were halted for trading on Monday.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.64%
|WTI Crude
|+0.47%
Brent is extending gains currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed solidly higher Monday as The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, said on Monday it would maintain an agreement to increase oil production only gradually. United States and India had called to boost output. US West Texas Intermediate WTI rose 2.3% and is higher currently. Brent gained 2.5% to $81.86 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.58%
Gold prices are retreating currently. December gold added 0.5% to $1767.50 an ounce on Monday, a third straight session gain.
