Stock index futures are mixed currently after Nasdaq ended at an all-time high while Dow slipped on Wednesday following mixed US reports. Microsoft shares slipped 0.017% underperforming market while the tech giant announced the first major operating system in 6 years, Windows 11, launches October 5, Apple added 0.45% Wednesday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.32% GBP USD +0.23% USD JPY -0.01% AUD USD +0.78%

The Dollar weakening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 342 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 353 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.2% Wednesday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD accelerated their climbing on Wednesday after the European Central Bank report consumer prices increased by 3% over year in August in euro zone, far above expectations and the European Central Bank’s 2% target. Both pairs are higher currently. Both USD/JPY and AUD/USD continued rising on Wednesday with the yen lower against the Greenback currently and Australian dollar higher still.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.07% Nikkei Index +0.14% Hang Seng Index +0.12% Australian Stock Index -0.51%

The US stock index futures are up currently ahead of Census Bureau’s US factory orders report at 16:00 CET today, with the 10-year US Treasuries note yields down at 1.304%. The three main US stock indexes booked returns Wednesday ranging from -0.14% to 0.33% as the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index continued to grow, indicating a solid growth in US manufacturing sector in August.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending mixed Wednesday with retail shares leading gains. Asian stock indexes are mixed today with Shanghai Composite leading gains as the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate of yuan at 6.4594 per dollar prior to the market open, the strongest since June 29 and firmer than the previous fix.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.48% WTI Crude -0.47%

Brent is edging lower currently. Prices ended mixed Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration report domestic crude stockpile fell last week by 7.2 million barrels to 425.4 million barrels - a fourth straight week of decline. At the same time the OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.1% but is lower currently. October Brent crude rose 4 cents to $71.59 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.05%

Gold prices are edging higher currently. December gold slipped 0.1% to $1816 an ounce on Wednesday after a 0.3% gain on Tuesday.

