Stocks are mixed currently with commodities largely flat after SP 500 finished at new record Wednesday. Google shares slipped 0.15% underperforming market, Tesla shares slid 0.16% Wednesday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.06% GBP USD +0.04% USD JPY +0.15% AUD USD -0.15%

The Dollar strengthening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 388 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 411 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.3% Wednesday as payroll services firm ADP reported private US firms added 692,000 jobs in June, beating expectations.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding on Wednesday after Eurostat report euro-zone inflation ticked down in June to 1.9% from 2.0% in May. Pound is higher against the Dollar currently while euro is lower still. AUD/USD continued its sliding on Wednesday while USD/JPY reversed its retreating with Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.23% Nikkei Index -0.91% Hang Seng Index -0.36% Australian Stock Index -0.96%

The US stock index futures are up currently with the 10-year US Treasuries yields up at 1.473%. The three main US stock indexes booked returns ranging from -0.2% to +0.6% Wednesday with pending home sales rising in May when a decline was expected.

European stock indexes are advancing currently after ending lower Wednesday with auto shares leading losses. Asian stock indexes are mixed today with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 All Ordinaries index leading losses while data showed factory activity slowed down in China and Asia.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.75% WTI Crude +0.74%

Brent is edging higher currently as Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, an alliance known as OPEC+, meet today to discuss extending its deal on cutting oil supply beyond April 2022. Prices ended higher Wednesday after Energy Information Administration report US crude inventories fell last week for the sixth straight week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.7% and is higher currently. September Brent crude gained 0.5% to $75.13 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.39%

Gold prices are edging higher today. August gold gained 0.5% to $1771.60 an ounce on Wednesday, booking losses for June and first half of 2021.

