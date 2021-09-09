Top daily news

Stock index futures are mostly in red currently ahead of European Central Bank decision today after Wall Street retreated on Wednesday following mixed US reports. Amazon shares added 0.46% outperforming market amid reports the online shopping giant paid £492m in UK tax in 2020 as its sales rose 50% to £20.63bn, Tesla gained 0.13% Wednesday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.13% GBP USD -0.26% USD JPY -0.1% AUD USD +0.16%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 343 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, little changed from 340 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% Wednesday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD added to their losses on Wednesday after reports French trade deficit and Italian retail sales were both worse than expected in July. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY ended little changed on Wednesday while AUD/USD continued sliding with the yen higher against the Greenback currently and Australian dollar lower still.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.37% Nikkei Index -0.31% Hang Seng Index -1.38% Australian Stock Index -1.65%

The US stock index futures are down currently ahead of speeches and remarks today by several Federal Open Market Committee members starting by Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly’s virtual panel discussion scheduled for 17:05 CET. The three main US stock indexes booked losses Wednesday ranging from -0.13% to -0.57% as Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report said US economic growth "downshifted slightly" in July and August amid shortages of workers and materials.

European stock indexes are extending losses currently after ending down Wednesday with autos shares leading losses. The European Central Bank today is expected to announce at 13:45 CET a cut to the pace of its emergency bond purchases from next quarter. Asian stock indexes are mixed today with Shanghai Composite leading gains despite sharp drops in tech giants like Tencent and Netease after reports China’s government on Wednesday summoned gaming firms to ensure they implement new rules for the sector.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.2% WTI Crude +0.44%

Brent is extending gains currently ahead of Energy Information Administration report on US domestic crude stockpile at 17:00 CET. Prices ended up Wednesday amid reports about 77% of US Gulf production remained offline on Tuesday, or about 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd). The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 1.4% and is higher currently. Brent crude added 1.3% to $72.60 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.2%

Gold prices are edging higher currently. December gold slid 0.3% to $1793.50 an ounce on Wednesday.

