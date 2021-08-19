Top daily news

Stock indexes are mostly in red currently after Wall Street retreated again on Wednesday following Federal Reserve minutes that signaled a likely reduction in bond purchases later this year. Microsoft shares fell 0.6% amid reports the tech giant is taking an equity stake in data management and backup firm Rubrik and the two companies are also planning co-engineering projects for solutions built on Azure, Tesla jumped 3.5% Wednesday outperforming market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.28% GBP USD -0.39% USD JPY +0.01% AUD USD -0.78%

The Dollar strengthening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 362 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 375 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.07% Wednesday.

EUR/USD continued retreating on Wednesday while GBP/USD reversed its sliding despite Office for National Statistics report UK inflation slowed more than expected in July: inflation declined to 1.8% year on year in July after 2.3% in June. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD continued sliding while USD/JPY continued its advancing on Wednesday with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.86% Nikkei Index -1.05% Hang Seng Index -1.92% Australian Stock Index -0.35%

The US stock index futures are down currently ahead of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Manufacturing Index report due at 14:30 CET today with the 10-year US Treasuries yields down at 1.262%. The three main US stock indexes booked losses Wednesday ranging from -1.08% to -0.89% as Census Bureau reported housing projects started last month fell 7% compared to June, more than expected, while building permits issued in the month rose 2.6 per cent, breaking a string of declines.

European stock indexes are retreating currently after ending mixed Wednesday with mining shares leading losses. Asian stock indexes are in red today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading losses as selling pressure in stock markets extended from Chinese tech shares to semiconductors and miners.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -1.42% WTI Crude -1.52%

Brent is edging lower currently after retreating for five straight session. Prices ended lower Wednesday despite the US Energy Information Administration report domestic crude stockpile fell last week 3.2 million barrels to 435.5 million barrels, their lowest since January 2020. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 1.7% and is lower currently. October Brent crude lost 1.2% to $768.23 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.42%

Gold prices are edging lower currently. December gold slid 0.2% to $1784.40 an ounce on Wednesday.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.