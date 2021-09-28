- Briefing overview (00:00).
- Chart analysis and yesterday's equity sector performance (01:20).
- Energy crisis update: Gas price spike (08:14).
- UK Petrol shortage / HGV driver shortage (12:34).
- Oil prices surging to 3 year highs (14:35).
- US Debt Ceiling crisis (18:11).
- Today's economic calendar (22:16).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 amid firmer dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3650, undermined by the US dollar's strength and the UK's fuel problem. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields
Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the $1,735 area or the lowest level since August 11 in the last hour.
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.