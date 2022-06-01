European Inflation continued to climb. Jumping from 7.4% to 8.1% in May.
What the market is dangerously under-estimating is just how much higher consumer prices are still heading.
10% to 13% inflation is not out of the question in coming months.
Energy is being further restricted due to war and fresh sanctions, and so prices can only go higher for European consumers.
In the USA, we saw the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index head deep into contraction. Collapsing from 1.1 to negative 7.3. This is alarming and confirms our forecast of an intensifying slow-down in US manufacturing.
Stocks hesitated, and could not gain even on the back of a momentary at least pullback in Oil prices.
My view remains that after this brief euphoria stock prices are again vulnerable to a mass 'get-out’ frenzy as the reality of the already in full swing global slow-down accompanied by ever higher interest rates begin to take their toll.
