Asia Market Update: Global curves continue to steepen post UK BOE rate hike (JP 10-yr still >0.65%), Mixed Asia equity markets on quiet macro day.

General trend

- Global bond yields continued to rise resulting in curve steepening as BOE opted for 25 bps rather than 50 bps, but keeping the door open for another rate hike in September.

- NY after hours earnings from Amazon beat estimates with stock up +8.7%, overcoming Apple -2% A/H.

- US equity FUTs +0.4-0.5% in Asia hours.

- Hang Seng and Shanghai piggybacked to positive equity openings, on an otherwise mixed session amid a quiet day macro in Asia.

- AUD arrested its slide of the past few days, even as RBA Statement of Monetary Policy stated an assumption of a terminal (peak) rate of 4.25% by end of 2023, falling to 3.25% by end of 2025 (v current OCR 4.10%).

- Yet more exhortations from Chinese officials offering various types of economic support (see below), but still no price tags attached.

- CN PCOC kept up Yuan support with a fix ~380 stronger than estimates.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tonight US non-farm payrolls and unemployment.

Holidays in Asia this week

- N/A.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,321.

- AUSTRALIA CENTRAL BANK (RBA) STATEMENT ON MONETARY POLICY (SOMP): Full impact of past hikes yet to be seen.

- China Commerce Ministry: Scraps Australia barley tariffs after review (as expected); Effective Aug 5th.

- Fonterra (FCG.NZ) Cuts FY23/24 farm gate milk forecast to NZ$6.25-7.75kg MS, estimates midpoint of NZ$7.00/kg MS.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +1.3% at 19,671.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.5% at 3,296.

- China PBOC might cut the RRR before the end of Sept, MLF rate might be 'trimmed' during Q4.

- JFE Holdings (5311.JP) Exec: Recovery in China steel market may be delayed until the start of 2024.

- China plans to cancel restrictions on household registration in certain cities, relates to cities with urban populations of <3M.

- China plan for local government debt said to involve swap, extensions and restructurings; the government seeks to accelerate this plan.

- Zhengzhou (China) introduces 15 property support measures, includes easing of home resale curbs.

- China PBOC Head of Monetary Policy Dept Zou Lan: To reasonably handle interest rate level to prevent capital arbitrage..

- PBoC Gov Pan Gongsheng: Will guide financial resources to support private economy (overnight update).

- China Foreign Min: On Italy mulling exit from Belt and Road Initiative, Some forces continue to maliciously hype up, politicize cultural and economic cooperation between China and Italy.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1418 v 7.1495 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY63B v net drains CNY111B prior (fourth consecutive net drain).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.4% at 32,019.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Closely watching effect of energy prices on economy.

- Japan sells ¥13.823T in 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1014% v -0.1210% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.95x v 2.33x prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,606.

- South Korea Exchange issued warning related to 'superconductor frenzy'.

Other Asia

- Philippines CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.9%e (15th month above target).

North America

- Warren Buffett: Fitch downgrade of US sovereign rating Not changing Berkshire strategy - CNBC.

- (US) July Challenger Job Cuts: 23.7K v 40.7K prior (lowest in 11 months); Y/Y: -8.2% v +25.2% prior.

- (US) Fed’s Barkin (non-voter): Hopes latest inflation read is sign of soft landing; Consumer spend, while weaker, is far from weak - prepared remarks.

- (US) Q2 PRELIMINARY NONFARM PRODUCTIVITY: 3.7% V 2.3%E; UNIT LABOR COSTS: 1.6% V 2.5%E.

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 227K V 225KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.700M V 1.710ME.

- (US) JULY FINAL S&P SERVICES PMI: 52.3 V 52.4E (confirms 6th month of expansion and lowest since Feb 2023).

- (US) JUN FACTORY ORDERS: 2.3% V 2.3%E.

- (US) JUN FINAL DURABLE GOODS ORDERS: 4.6% V 4.7%E; DURABLES (EX-TRANSPORTATION): 0.5% V 0.6%E.

- (US) JULY ISM SERVICES INDEX: 52.7 V 53.0E.

- (US) WEEKLY EIA NATURAL GAS INVENTORIES: +14 BCF VS. +17 BCF TO +19 BCF INDICATED RANGE.

Europe

- (UK) BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) RAISES BANK RATE BY 25BPS TO 5.25%; AS EXPECTED (highest rate since 2008); Says rates 'may' rise if inflation persists.

- (UK) BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) AUG MINUTES: VOTED 6-2-1 ON TODAY'S DECISION; Mann and Haskel voted for bigger 50bps hike; Dhingra voted to hold rates unchanged.

- (UK) BOE Gov Bailey: Good news that inflation is falling; low and stable inflation crucial for economy;

- (UK) Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel Survey: Cuts inflation expectations.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 flat, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng +1.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi +0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 -0.4%.

- EUR 1.0943-1.0962 ; JPY 142.31-142.88 ; AUD 0.6542-0.6587 ; NZD 0.6076-0.6103.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,970/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $81.80/brl; Copper flat at $3.8967/lb.