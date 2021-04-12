From now until the end of April the markets are likely to see an increase in volatility.

It is quite possible that geopolitical tension could be behind this.

Presently, Russia is amassing tanks and arms on the border with Ukraine. Numerous cycles are coming together in this situation suggesting that this could be a major threat to global stability.

Tensions are also rising between Taiwan and China.

In this 10 minute video you will see how war cycles recur with mathematical precision. You will see how smaller term cycles are aligning with long term cycles.

You will also learn how these will impact the markets.

There is a particularly strong cycle in the US 30 year Treasury bond cycle.

Expect volatility over the next fortnight. Key markets are the S&P500, Gold, Oil, Treasury Bonds and Bitcoin.