Notes/Observations

-Session saw no surprise on the rate front; numerous European Central Banks hikes rates as expected for SNB, Norges, Taiwan and Philippines (50bps, 25bps, 12.5bps, 50bps respectively). SNB and Norges explicitly state they cannot rule out further rate hikes and hint to be near terminal rate but depends on inflation path.

- Focus turns to BOE and ECB rate decisions, expectations to match FOMC and SNB, with 50bps hikes. Market to watch for forward guidance on terminal rates and timings, including how far out the rotation to cuts is considering the recessionary outlook for Europe.

- Risk off sentiment triggered following FOMC dot plot projections and post rate hawkish comments from Powell, which lifted terminal rate above market consensus and alluded to prolonged hold at peak rate before cuts in 2024.

- Asia closed lower with KOSPI -1.6%. EU indices are -0.7% to -1.3%. US futures are -0.8% to -1.3%. Gold -1.7%, DXY +0.5%; Commodity: Brent -0.3%, WTI -0.3%, UK Nat Gas +2.7%; Crypto: BTC -0.7%, ETH -2.6%.

Asia

- Australia Dec Consumer Inflation Expectation: 5.2% v 6.0% prior.

- Australia Nov Employment Change: +64K v +19Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.4%e.

- China PBoC injected CNY650B vs. CNY500B maturing in the 1-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) Operation with rate unchanged.

- China Nov Industrial Production Y/Y: 2.2% v 3.5%e.

- China Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: -5.9% v -4.0%e.

- China Nov YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.6%e.

- China Nov YTD Residential Property Sales Y/Y: -28.4% v -28.2% prior.

- China Nov Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.6% v 5.6%e v 5.5% prior.

- China National Stats Bureau (NBS) reiterated stance that foundation for economic recovery was still not solid. Domestic economy operated within reasonable range during Nov.

Europe

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt said to be considering plans to extend govt help with energy costs for British firms after winter.

- Any new help would be at a lower rate than the current 6 month package costing £29B.

Americas

- FOMC raised the Target Range by 50bps to 4.25-4.50% (as expected) with the vote to hike by 50bps being unanimous. Reiterated stance that would take cumulative tightening, lags into account.

- Fed Chair Powell post rate decision press conference noted that it had covered a lot of ground, but had more work to do; Full effects of rapid tightening were yet to be felt. Expected ongoing rate hikes as appropriate to get policy sufficiently restrictive.

- House has enough votes to pass 1-week funding bill.

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.23% at 437.08, FTSE -0.68% at 7,444.62, DAX -1.23% at 14,282.55, CAC-40 -1.21% at 6,649.28, IBEX-35 -0.88% at 8,286.83, FTSE MIB -1.04% at 24,319.00, SMI -1.13% at 11,034.60, S&P 500 Futures -1.01%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and fell further as the session wore on; all sectors start the day in the red; less negative sectors include consumer discretionary and technology; sectors leading the way lower include telecom and financials; Beijer acquires HVACR; Catena sells AskGamblers; focus on upcoming rate decisions from the ECB and BOE; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Jabil and Adobe.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: H&M [HMB.SE] -4% (sales), Deutsche Post [DPW.DE] -2.5% (DHL unit merger speculation), Ceconomy [CEC.DE] -11% (earnings), Currys plc [CURY.UK] -6% (earnings; cuts outlook), Steinhoff International [SNH.ZA] -38% (creditor agreement).

- Healthcare: Pixium Vision [ALPIX.FR] +14% (trial data).

- Industrials: Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] +1% (guidance; CFO comments).

Speakers

- Swiss National Bank (SNB) Policy Statement noted that inflation would likely to remain elevated for time being. Reiterated forward guidance that could not rule out more rate hikes to ensure stability. Reiterated stance that was willing to be active in FX market.

- SNB President Jordan post rate decision press conference noted that it had been intervening in the FX markets and selling foreign currencies to ensure appropriate monetary conditions. Interest rate remained its key instrument. Did see a danger of second round effects from inflation.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Policy Statement noted that its policy rate had been raised considerably over a short period of time. Monetary policy was beginning to have a tightening effect on economy and a slowdown could be more pronounced then envisioned back in Sept. Reiterated forward guidance that likely to rate the key rate further in Q1.

- Norway Central Bank updated its Staff Projections which maintained the 2023 Rate path at 3.0% while trimming the 2024 Rate path from 3.0% to 2.9%. It raised the 2022 Mainland GDP growth from 2.8% to 3.6% and also raised the 2023 Mainland GDP growth from -0.3% to -0.1%.

- German Chancellor Scholz commented ahead of EU Leader Summit that was certain would find a gas price deal eventually.

- Swiss KOF Institute Autumn Economic Forecast cut its 2022 GDP growth from 2.7% to 2.1%and cut the 2023 GDP growth from 1.6% to 1.0%. It raised the 2022 CPI from 2.6% to 2.9% and also raised the 2023 CPI from 1.5% to 2.3%.

- German IfW Institute updated its outlook which raised 2023 GDP from -0.7% to +0.3% and set 2024 GDP growth at 1.3%. It saw 2022 CPI at 8.0% and 2023 CPI at 5.4%.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Gov Mich stated that its monetary policy is tight enough.

- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Policy Statement stated that it was prepared to take all necessary action to bring inflation back into target. Rate adjustment would continue to provide cushion. Inflation might go higher in Dec period but the balance of risks on 2024 inflation outlook remained balanced.

- Philippines Central Bank updated its Staff Projections which maintained the 2022 CPI forecast at 5.8% and raised the 2023 CPI forecast from 4.2% to 4.5%. It cut the 2024 CPI forecast from 3.1% to 2.8% (below target).

- Taiwan Central Bank Policy Statement noted that its decision to hike by 12.5bps was not unanimous. Would adjust policy in a timely manner to help stabilize prices. Saw the domestic economy slowing down in 2023 but easing COVID curbs to help boost private consumption.

- Taiwan Central Bank updated its Staff Projections which cut the 2022 GDP growth forecast from 3.5% to 2.9% and also cut the 2023 GDP growth from 2.9% to 2.5%. CBC cut its 2022 CPI forecast from 3.0% to 2.9% while maintaining the 2023 CPI forecast at 1.9%.

- Fitch affirmed China sovereign rating at A+; outlook stable.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD clawed back some of its recent losses. FOMC did hike by 50bps on Wed (as expected) but kept the door open for more hikes down the road. Dealers the Fed statement helped to raise some hawkish flags due to the conspicuous absence of a dial back in tightening language.

- Focus remains on the upcoming major EU rate decisions with both BOE and ECB expected to hike by 50bps later today.

- EUR/USD at 1.0610 by mid-session and off its recent 6-month highs. Pace of tightening expected to be slowed as the annual pace of inflation had moderated from 10.6% to 10% but still remained elevated. Focus to be on the path of tightening into 2023 and view its outline the key principles that will govern its plans to reduce asset purchases (aka QT).

- GBP/USD holding above the 1.23 handle. Focus on tone of BOC statement as prospect of the UK economy was seen falling into a recession even as fresh data showed inflation cooling notably in November. Possibility of a potential for three or even four-way split among the MPC on today's decision.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Nov PES Unemployment Rate: 3.0% v 3.1% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Nov Unemployment Rate: 3.7%e v 3.7% prior.

- (FI) Finland Oct GDP Indicator Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.1% prior.

- (FI) Finland Oct Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -2.8% v -3.5% prelim.

- (EU) EU27 Nov New Car Registrations: 16.3% v 12.2% prior (4th straight monthly rise).

- (DE) Germany Nov Wholesale Price Index M/M: -0.9% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 14.9% v 17.4% prior.

- (NO) Norway Nov Trade Balance (NOK): 101.1B v 82.0 prior.

- (DK) Denmark Nov PPI M/M: -0.9% v -3.2% prior; Y/Y: 14.2% v 22.3% prior.

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) raised the Overnight Borrowing Rate by 50bps to 5.50% (as expected).

- (FR) France Nov Final CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.2% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 113.53 v 113.57e.

- (FR) France Nov Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.4% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 7.1% v 7.1% prelim.

- (FR) France Dec Business Confidence: 102 v 101e; Manufacturing Confidence: 101 v 100e; Production Outlook Indicator: 7 v -8e; Own-Company Production Outlook: 16 v 15e.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Cash Budget Balance (TRY): +108.3B v 99.6B prior.

- (CH) Swiss National Bank (SNB raised its Key Rates by 50bps to 1.00% (as expected).

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) raised the Benchmark Interest Rate by 12.5bps to 1.75% (as expected).

- (ZA) South Africa Q3 Non-Farm Payrolls Q/Q: +0.1% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: 0.3% v 1.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (NORGES) raised the Deposit Rate by 25bps to 2.75% (as expected).

- (ES) Spain Oct Trade Balance: -€6.9B v -€7.0B prior.

- (IS) Iceland Nov International Reserves (ISK): 893B v 878B prior.

- (PL) Poland Nov Final CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.7% prelim; Y/Y: 17.5% v 17.4% prelim.

- (IT) Italy Oct General Government Debt: €2.771T (record high) v €2.742T prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Nov PPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 15.0% v 15.3%e.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Nov CPI Y/Y: No est v 21.1% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds (3 tranches).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Oct Trade Balance: No est v €5.5B prior.

- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Dec FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: +0.2%e v -0.6% prior.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell combined RON800M in 2028 and 2032 bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Bank Rate by 50bps to 3.50%.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Dec 9th: No est v $571.3B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (EU) ECB Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Key Rates by 50bps; Expected to raise Main 7-day Refinancing Rate by 50bps to 2.50%. Expected to raise Marginal Lending Facility by 50bps to 2.75%. Expected to raise Deposit Facility Rate by 50bps to 2.00%.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada Nov Annualized Housing Starts: 259.0Ke v 267.1K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Empire Manufacturing: -1.0e v 4.5 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: -10.0e v -19.4 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Advance Retail Sales M/M: -0.2%e v +1.3% prior; Retail Sales (Ex-Auto) M/M: 0.1%e v 1.3% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.0%e v +0.9% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.1%e v 0.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 232Ke v 230K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.67Me v 1.671M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:45 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada Nov Existing Home Sales M/M: N-1.7%e v +1.3% prior.

- 09:15 (US) Nov Industrial Production M/M: 0.0%e v -0.1% prior; Capacity Utilization: 79.8%e v 79.9% prior; Manufacturing Production: -0.2% v +0.2%e.

- 10:00 (US) Oct Business Inventories: 0.4%e v 0.4% prior.

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Oct Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 6.6%e v 6.9% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 4.4% prior.

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Oct Retail Sales Y/Y: 3.6%e v 7.2% prior.

- 10:00 (PE) Peru Oct Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 1.9%e v 1.7% prior.

- 10:00 (PE) Peru Nov Unemployment Rate: 7.0%e v 7.2% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (IL) Israel Nov CPI M/M: 0.1%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.3%e v 5.1% prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2 Year Bonds.

- 14:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Overnight Rate by 50bps to 10.50%.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Q3 GDP Q/Q: No est v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 5.8%e v 6.9% prior.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Nov National CPI M/M: 5.9%e v 6.3% prior; Y/Y: 94.2%e v 88.0% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Oct Net Long-Term TIC Flows: No est v $118.0B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v $30.9B prior.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Dec Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.3 prior; PMI Services: No est v 47.6 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 48.0 prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Dec GfK Consumer Confidence: -42e v -44 prior.

- 19:30 (SG) Singapore Nov Non-Oil Domestic Export M/M: No est v -3.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v -5.6% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v -9.3% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Dec Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.0 prior; PMI Services: No est v 50.3 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 48.9 prior.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Oct Non-Resident Bond Holdings: No est v 58.4% prior.

- 21:35 (CH) China to sell 50-year Bonds.

- 21:35 (CH) China to sell 3-month bills.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.