Market movers today
In the UK, the flash estimate for Q4 GDP, which is expected to show relatively strong growth in the UK economy despite headwinds from Covid-19 and higher rates.
In the US, University of Michagan's consumer confidence survey is due. While consumer sentiment will give an important gauge about the outlook for consumption, we think the inflation expectation in the survey is the more important part given the current high inflation and the risk of de-anchoring of inflation expectations, which will be very challenging for the Fed.
Following the high US inflation print, markets will look out for any signals from the FED. Today, Fed's governor Barkin will speak.
The Russian central bank is expected to raise rates by a percentage point to 9.5% given headline inflation ran at 8.7% in January.
The 60 second overview
Yesterday was a very tough day for US Treasury bonds with a dramatic bearish flattening on the back of higher than expected CPI data and rising speculation on an intermediate rate hike by the Federal Reserve as the Federal Reserve is about to hit emergency brakes.
The US CPI inflation surprised to the upside (also when looking at core inflation) and seemingly everyone, including us, underestimate just how high underlying inflation pressure really is. The inflation narrative among consumers, businesses, employees, and investors as well as the media is so strong that the Fed seemingly is losing control (or at least that is how it feels).
Fed's Bullard supported this view by arguing that the Fed should increase the Fed funds target range by 100bp no later than July and that it may be necessary to hold an emergency meeting to get started already by now. Markets are now pricing in 6.5 rate hikes by year-end but even more extraordinarily markets are now pricing in a 5-6bp rate hike in February, i.e. a non-negligible probability of an emergency rate hike.
Markets are very close to fully pricing in a 50bp rate hike by March. The genie is out of the bottle and it seems too late for the Fed to move more gradually, as the Fed needs to tighten financial conditions more significantly in order to slow inflation expectations. We expect the Fed funds target range is raised by at least 50bp in March with the possibility of an emergency meeting move in the form of a rate hike or early end to QE. We are currently reviewing our Fed call of five rate hikes (125bp) this year.
However, some of the more centrists Fed members do not see the need for moving too fast through an emergency hike or a 50bp rate hike as the first move.
Comments from ECBs Lagarde also show that she favours a gradual approach. In an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland released this morning, she warned ECB could harm the economic rebound from the pandemic if ECB were to rush to tighten monetary policy. Raising interest rates "would not solve any of the current problems," she stated "On the contrary: if we acted too hastily now, the recovery of our economies could be considerably weaker and jobs would be jeopardized."
Equities: While the European session recovered into the session, hawkish Fed speakers shot up yields even higher, taking US equities even lower. S&P500 closed down -1.8%, Nasdaq -2.1%, Dow -1.5% and Russell 2000 -1.6%. Value and defensives the best refuge, with real estate and tech underperforming financials by two percentage points. However, given the huge yields movement, the value vs growth trade was not as significant as one might intuitively think. This is line with our view that defensives are more interesting than outright value this year. Firstly, because equity markets already have front run the move higher in yields in relative valuation, secondly, as curve flattening albeit higher 10y yield usually benefits defensives more than value.
FI: Yesterday was a very tough day for US Treasury bonds with a dramatic bearish flattening on the back of higher than expected CPI data and comments from Feds Bullard that he supports that monetary policy has been tightened by 100bp by the summer. This sent 2Y Treasury yields sky-rocketing and lead to a dramatic curve flattener.
FX: SEK fell against the rest of G10 yesterday, where the Riksbank came out quite patient in terms of need for interest rate increases. In turn, EUR/SEK rose above 10.60. Reaction in USD to higher than expected US CPI and hawkish Fed comments were more muted.
Credit: CDS indices and cash bond performance diverged yesterday as sentiment in CDS changed for the worse following the US CPI release. While Xover widened almost 10bp and Main almost 2bp, cash bonds closed tighter for the day. HY bonds managed to tighten 4bp and IG 2bp.
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.