Asia Market Update: Equities trade higher; Nasdaq FUTS rebound on AMZN; Global bond yields rise after BOE and ECB decisions; US jobs report due later on Fri; Shanghai returns on Mon [closed between Jan 31st and Feb 4th].
General trend
- USD trades generally weaker ahead of jobs report [USD/JPY is below ¥115]; European majors extend rise after rate decisions [BOE; ECB]; Equity gains support the commodity currencies
- South Korea CPI remained above target during Jan; Feb BOK meeting in focus
- South Korea, Philippines and Thailand Jan CPI data hotter than expected; Thai CPI moves above target range
- Not too much news seen in the RBA’s SOMP, central bank commented on upside and downside scenarios
- Nasdaq FUTs rise over 1.9%; US tech earnings continue to drive volatility in Nasdaq FUTs during Asia
- Nikkei 225 rebounded
- Hang Seng opens higher by 2.5% following extended holiday [TECH and Mainland Property indices rise; Sportswear cos. rise amid the focus on the Beijing Winter Olympics; Financials supported by higher bond yields]
- S&P ASX 200 rises
- WTI Crude FUTs have remained above $90/bbl
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Aon, Air Products, Bristol-Myers, CBOE, Eaton, Royal Caribbean, Regeneron
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2025 bonds; Avg Yield: 1.5056% v 1.325% prior; bid-to-cover 4.34 v 5.28x prior [from Jan 14th]
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: Welcomes the sign of slowing spread of Omicron variant; Unsure whether slowing spread may prolong impact of virus
- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) STATEMENT ON MONETARY POLICY (SOMP): Prepared to be patient in monitoring various factors affecting inflation in Australia and how they evolve
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.5%
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Japan Fiscal situation is worsening due to coronavirus; Not considering reviewing future sales tax rates right now, Must tackle spending and revenue reform to win confidence in Japan's fiscal situation
- (JP) Japan 5-year yields rise to 0%, 10-year JGB yield rises to 19bps [highest since Jan 2016]
- (JP) Japan govt said to consider easing antitrust rules on decarbonization - Press
- (JP) Bank of Japan Gov Kuroda: Wages and prices must rise together to hit 2.0% CPI target, Inflation is low even excluding temporary factors
- (JP) Japan expected to announce relaxed border controls by as early as next week - Japan press
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%
- (KR) SOUTH KOREA JAN CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 3.6% V 3.4%E
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee: Reiterates will closely monitor FX and financial markets; Will take timely measures to stabilize markets if needed
- (KR) South Korea reports 27,443 new COVID cases (record high)
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +2.5%; Shanghai Composite closed for holiday
- (CN) Fitch cuts LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company to B- from B
- (SG) ESR Cayman Limited [1821.HK] made payment related to redemption of SGD notes due 2022
North America
- (US) US President Biden to sign executive order on Fri [Feb 4th] requiring project labor agreements in federal construction projects >$35M, expected to impact $262B in federal projects and ~200K workers - financial press.
- AMZN Reports Q4 $27.75* v $3.89e, Rev $137.4B v $137.9Be; Confirms to increase Prime membership prices in US +17% to $139/yr from $119 (1st time since 2018); Effective Feb 18th for new members and from Mar 25th for current Prime members.
Europe
- (UK) Bank of England (BOE) raise bank rate by 25BPS TO 0.50%; as expected; 4 dissenters voted for 50bps hike.
- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Inflation surprise caused unanimous concern on Council; Sidesteps question if a rate hike was likely this year (unwilling to reiterate prior view that is was 'unlikely').
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +3.1%; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi +1.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +1.2%; Nasdaq100 +2.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.6%.
- EUR 1.1471-1.1429 ; JPY 115.05-114.81 ; AUD 0.7152-0.7128 ;NZD 0.6682-0.6642.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,808/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $90.93/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.5008/lb.
