Asia Market Update: Equities trade generally lower after declines on Wall St.; CN and JP reported softer inflation data; Global bond yields generally rise following ECB, US CPI due later today.

General trend

- Quiet session for the USD index ahead of data.

- USD/JPY trades lower.

- Commodity currencies pare declines.

- WTI Crude trades modestly lower.

- South Korea trucker strike in focus.

- Hang Seng has pared decline.

- Shanghai Composite has also rebounded from the opening decline.

- Nikkei 225 drops amid Yen strength.

- Australian Energy, REIT and Resources indices lag.

- US equity FUTS trade slightly higher.

- Taiwan Semi may issue monthly sales today.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: 1.2% v 11.9% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: -3.5% v +7.8% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand May Total Card Spending M/M: 1.4% v 7.0% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: 1.9% v 7.0% prior.

- (AU) ASX: Markets are functioning as normal.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.

- (JP) Japan May PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.0% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 9.1% v 10.0%e.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced review of the benchmark ratio used to calculate the macro add-on balance in current account balances at the BOJ to which a zero interest rate is applied: set the ratio at 21.0% (14.0% prior) for the Jun reserve maintenance period [update].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.1%.

- 005380.KR Plants in Ulsan running ~50-60% capacity due to supply procurement problems caused by trucker strike.

- (KR) Said that striking truckers have stopped and turned around non union truckers that tried to enter into the Petrochemical complex in Ulsan - Press.

- (KR) Follow Up: South Korea Trucker Union said to plan more stringent actions at the petrochemical facilities in Daesan, Yeosu, and Pyeongtaek.

- (KR) Follow Up: Movement of shipping containers via Ulsan Port has been completely suspended due to strike; Busan Port at 33% capacity.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: Labor dispute needs to be handled by law and principle so that the parties involved learn to resolve conflict without outside involvement.

- (KR) Trucker strike meeting with South Korea Govt has ended without a resolution, will meet again on June 11th.

- (KR) South Korea Apr Current Account (BOP): -$79.3B v $6.7B prior (1st deficit since 2020); Balance of Goods (BOP): $2.9B v $5.3B prior.

- (KR) South Korea May Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,060.6T v 1,060.2T prior (2nd straight increase).

- (KR) South Korea sells 50-year bonds: avg yield 3.230% v 3.080% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -1.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.8%.

- (CN) CHINA MAY CPI M/M: -0.2% V -0.3%E; Y/Y: 2.1% V 2.2%E.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6994 v 6.6811 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) Shanghai Securities News Opinion Piece: Warning against misuse of loans during the expansion of bank credit.

- (CN) China Economic Daily: China is using the Digital Yuan (DCNY) to increase consumption.

- (CN) Shanghai reports 11 coronavirus cases, with 6 cases outside of quarantine; Beijing reports 8 additional coronavirus cases.

- (CN) China President Xi: Social stability is key in balancing the domestic economy.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 3-month and 6-month bills.

- (HK) Hong Kong schools said to have asked school children to quarantine due to a potential visit by China President Xi - Press.

North America

- (US) Senior US official: Expects Friday CPI data to show continued impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on food and energy prices, along with spillover onto supply chains - press.

- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Reiterates does not think we will have recession; Oil prices could go higher.

- (US) SEC said to probe UST stablecoin crash on Terra - press.

Europe

- (EU) Reportedly some ECB policy makers wanted a 50bps hike already in July - press.

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Policy is not about catching up to the Fed; Focused on inflation within the region and bringing it back to target in the medium term - Q&A.

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: High inflation is a major challenge and pressures have broadened; risks tilted to the upside - Prepared remarks.

Levels as of 00:30 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.5%, ASX 200 -1.2% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi -1.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.9%; FTSE100 -0.8%.

- EUR 1.0635-1.0611 ; JPY 134.47-133.91 ; AUD 0.7108-0.7084 ;NZD 0.6406-0.6379.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,847/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $120.83/brl; Copper -0.5% at $4.3450/lb.