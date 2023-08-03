Global bond market selloff extends after BoE signals more tightening ahead

Wall Street is watching a global bond market selloff get uglier as US stocks waver ahead of massive earnings from Apple and Amazon. A lot of economic data confirmed how resilient the US economy remains. Both initial jobless claims still remain low and the ISM services employment component supports the argument that the Fed might need to deliver more tightening in November.
The global bond market selloff extended and the British pound weakened against the US dollar as the BOE decided to only go with a quarter-point rate rise. FX traders thought the statement was rather dovish but sterling reversed losses after BOE Governor Bailey expressed concerns about service inflation. With only 2 MPC members voting for a half-point rate rise, the market is growing confident that the BOE might only have two quarter-point rate rises left.
After hitting a one-month low, GBP/USD is in this awkward moment as the BOE seems easily positioned to deliver more tightening than the Fed, but that could be followed by a stronger economic performance by the US economy. The global bond market selloff could also rattle markets and lead to strong safe-haven flows towards the US dollar and Japanese yen. If the greenback remains bid, GBP/USD could see downside momentum target the 1.2600 region. To the upside, the 1.2825 level provides initial resistance.
Oil
Crude prices rallied after the Saudis did what everyone expected them to do, they extended output cuts. The Saudis are doing whatever it takes to defend oil prices and that could mean we could be seeing $90 oil soon. The only thing getting in oil’s way is a weakening global outlook as several advanced economies are starting to feel the impact of central bank tightening.
A strong dollar has been getting in oil’s way, but that might not extend much longer if sentiment improves once we get beyond mega-cap tech earnings and the NFP report. The short-term crude demand outlook should hold up as it is clear as day that the US economy is weakening, albeit at a slow pace.
Gold
Gold should start attracting once we see the bond market selloff cool off. The US might have some debt issues over the coming years and that should keep gold supported. While the US economy has been very resilient, the Fed’s work will likely be done after one more rate hike. Gold should start to see stronger safe-haven flows as the stock market seems like it won’t be making a run towards record high territory anytime soon.
The strong dollar trade might last a little while longer, so gold’s struggles might see a test of the $1950 region before buyers emerge.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin continues to hold onto the $29,000 level as a lot of altcoins weaken as the global bond market selloff extends. Cryptos like dogecoin, Solana, Cardano, were supposed to have greater growth potential, but they are also vulnerable to surging borrowing costs. If global bond yields continue to surge, this could spell trouble for large parts of the cryptoverse, which might see altcoins get sold and those funds might flow back into Bitcoin.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium
The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.
Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.
Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.
With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal
Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.