Share:

S&P 500 not only refused to rally, but crashed on high volume driven by banking sector (news and regional banks). Even some tech names ripe for a downswing joined – not only that 3,958 was broken, but so was the next 3,910 key support.

Seeing the overnight action made me a bit cautious, but from a swing trading point of view, it had been worth waiting for the probably hot NFPs figure (regardless of the Challenger ones showing progressing weakness) – even if the initial reaction to a strong figure had gone in the opposite direction, I expect the sellers to come and battle it out today still. Worse risk – especially given the bearish factor of ever shrinking liquidity (M2 money supply) – is what happens regarding any SVIB bailout rumor mill. Medium-term, the table is set, and Powell has been clear on inflation fight, and such a guessing game as we‘re witnessing today, really needn‘t have played out this much.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed serving you all already in, which comes on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Plenty gets addressed there (or on Telegram if you prefer), but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open with notifications on so as not to miss a thing, and to benefit from extra intraday calls.

Let‘s move right into the charts.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook

3,915 is the „point of control“ switching the daily outlook back towards the bears as regards momentum. The 3,945 – 3,958 zone must hold, and the latest moves are highly encouraging for the bears today already.

Credit markets

The risk-off turn in credit markets should continue, and that‘s most essential for stock market bears even as TLT is predictably treading water for now.