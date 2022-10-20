No one wants another Global Financial Crisis?
Which is why no one is recognising it is already happening.
Since last year, I have been warning of the generation of the second great US Housing Bubble of this century.
Please note, I was once the world’s biggest bull and this is not fear mongering for the sake of it. All of the Housing Industry data was already well and truly rolling over late last year, while prices kept climbing a very steep curve indeed.
This year the housing industry has slipped into recession according to people in the industry, and now finally, we have home prices beginning to turn south too. Yesterday, we saw the latest Mortgage Demand data, falling unbelievably to a 25 year low. That’s right. Far worse even than during the previous GFC crisis.
There has never been a clearer indication of crisis.
Back then, in the first property bubble crisis this century, the economy itself was reasonably resilient. What happened was Main Street was brought down by the mortgage packaging stupidity of Wall Street.
This time round, the global background is truly economically frightening, and the US economy itself is already in a technical recession. Not to mention the stock market is already down 20% before this version of another GFC even begins to hit home.
At last, the major financial media are beginning to glimpse what we were saying a year ago. The Wall Street Journal today ran a story, Recession Fears Hit Risky Mortgage Debt
Faltering home prices are hurting investors' demand for junk-rated mortgage securities sold by housing giants Fannie and Freddie.
Does this not sound familiar.
Last, but not least, this time around the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates aggressively to fight completely out of control inflation over which its rate hikes will have no control. Mortgage stress is already growing rapidly and can go ballistic at any moment.
We are indeed faced with, we are in fact right now on the brink, of another significant housing market correction in the world’s largest economy. This will come in parallel with the on-going property bubble unwinding occurring in China.
The world’s two largest economies, along with all the other problems currently challenging policy makers, will now be hit by simultaneous property market declines.
It is difficult to see a way in which this sentiment, growing concern over property price levels, will not spread globally. In Australia it has been clear for some time that property prices are in decline.
Western economies in particular, are currently confronted with the prospect of falling stock and property prices simultaneously, a process likely to remain entrenched for some time, on top of war, energy and food supply concerns, high inflation and central banks raising interest rates.
If this was in a motion picture, you would say it was an unbelievably dire script?
Well it is real. And it is here for all of us to deal with right now.
Such profound economic pressures may even add to the unfortunate leaning toward an intensification of the Russia/Ukraine war.
These are not happy times. They are risks that can only be managed, as investors, by playing good global defence, and to recognise a new and different breed of opportunities to that of the long past strong economic growth periods, are in need of fresh focus.
Being bullish and being optimistic are not the same thing.
Being optimistic in the months and years ahead, is to be confident in one’s ability to adjust to these varied circumstances.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains and trades below 0.9800
An early EUR/USD spike beyond 0.9800 was quickly reverted on Thursday, with the pair still hovering in the 0.9770/80 price zone. Soaring US Treasury yields overshadowed Wall Street’s encouraging earning reports.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.