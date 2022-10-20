No one wants another Global Financial Crisis?

Which is why no one is recognising it is already happening.

Since last year, I have been warning of the generation of the second great US Housing Bubble of this century.

Please note, I was once the world’s biggest bull and this is not fear mongering for the sake of it. All of the Housing Industry data was already well and truly rolling over late last year, while prices kept climbing a very steep curve indeed.

This year the housing industry has slipped into recession according to people in the industry, and now finally, we have home prices beginning to turn south too. Yesterday, we saw the latest Mortgage Demand data, falling unbelievably to a 25 year low. That’s right. Far worse even than during the previous GFC crisis.

There has never been a clearer indication of crisis.

Back then, in the first property bubble crisis this century, the economy itself was reasonably resilient. What happened was Main Street was brought down by the mortgage packaging stupidity of Wall Street.

This time round, the global background is truly economically frightening, and the US economy itself is already in a technical recession. Not to mention the stock market is already down 20% before this version of another GFC even begins to hit home.

At last, the major financial media are beginning to glimpse what we were saying a year ago. The Wall Street Journal today ran a story, Recession Fears Hit Risky Mortgage Debt

Faltering home prices are hurting investors' demand for junk-rated mortgage securities sold by housing giants Fannie and Freddie.

Does this not sound familiar.

Last, but not least, this time around the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates aggressively to fight completely out of control inflation over which its rate hikes will have no control. Mortgage stress is already growing rapidly and can go ballistic at any moment.

We are indeed faced with, we are in fact right now on the brink, of another significant housing market correction in the world’s largest economy. This will come in parallel with the on-going property bubble unwinding occurring in China.

The world’s two largest economies, along with all the other problems currently challenging policy makers, will now be hit by simultaneous property market declines.

It is difficult to see a way in which this sentiment, growing concern over property price levels, will not spread globally. In Australia it has been clear for some time that property prices are in decline.

Western economies in particular, are currently confronted with the prospect of falling stock and property prices simultaneously, a process likely to remain entrenched for some time, on top of war, energy and food supply concerns, high inflation and central banks raising interest rates.

If this was in a motion picture, you would say it was an unbelievably dire script?

Well it is real. And it is here for all of us to deal with right now.

Such profound economic pressures may even add to the unfortunate leaning toward an intensification of the Russia/Ukraine war.

These are not happy times. They are risks that can only be managed, as investors, by playing good global defence, and to recognise a new and different breed of opportunities to that of the long past strong economic growth periods, are in need of fresh focus.

Being bullish and being optimistic are not the same thing.

Being optimistic in the months and years ahead, is to be confident in one’s ability to adjust to these varied circumstances.