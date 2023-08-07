After a wild week for financial markets, which in the past would have been considered a quiet period as market participants went to their summer homes in the Hamptons to enjoy the end of summer, those who are still at their desks will likely require some encouragement, hopefully from a soft US CPI print, to get back in the saddle especially with many in bond markets still playing the ratings game.
Given the calendar is pretty light and providing little sentiment steer in Aisa, local stocks appear to be latching onto the US downswing from Friday as investors are still absorbing a down week for most markets and the flurry of start-of-the-month news that has inundated email boxes everywhere.
For those investing in stocks, the lurch higher in bond yields clouds the valuation picture. The difference between the expected earnings yield of the S&P 500 and the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond has decreased to around 1%. We haven't seen this level since the tech bubble burst in 2002. It's important to remember that high valuations alone are not enough to cause issues, but the current yield environment suggests that things may be getting a bit expensive.
