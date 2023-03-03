The S&P Global Hong Kong PMI (which covers the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail and services sectors) rose to 53.9 in February from 51.2 in January and augurs well on a correlation basis for a broader China recovery.
A symptom of higher interest rates, Australian housing finance suffered broad-based declines. But housing market declines are not unique to Australia as US house prices fell for the first time in 11 years, a direct casualty of higher interest and a sizable increase in monthly mortgage payments that puts home ownership out of reach of the average Joe on the street. And this should not sit well with policymakers.
Heading into the Two sessions market, we are well aware of China policymakers’ efforts to spur growth through accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, relaxation of property controls, easing regulatory constraints on platform internet companies, and ceasing all Covid-related restrictions.
The big issue, however, for local risk assets is that key monthly activity indicators, such as industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, and trade data, have not yet shown a robust recovery. While this could be due to seasonal distortions around Lunar New Year and as mobility only really normalized towards the middle of February, investors still need to see that the economic recovery proof is in the pudding.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
