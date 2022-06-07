Risk appetite wanes as the US 10-year yield stretches above the 3% psychological mark. The US stock indices failed to extend gains on Monday, as Friday’s strong jobs report ruled out the expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would slow tightening as a result of heavier pressure on the economy.
Inflation is the only metric that matters for the Fed right now, and tension among investors will likely remain high before Friday’s CPI release in the US. The US CPI is expected to have stabilized near the 8.3% mark in May. Last month’s reading was better than the previous month but not as good as market predictions. A second month disappointment could keep the Fed hawks alert and spoil the rally that the US equity indices recorded during the second half of May.
Good and bad news
A couple of factors play in favour of possible relief on inflation, and they include the softer chip shortage, lower shipping prices and easing fertilizer prices. Also, everybody is very enthusiastic about the fact that China is reopening again - except my friends in Shanghai who are woken up at the middle of the night to get tested.
But energy prices aren’t easing. The barrel of US crude extended gains to $121.50 on Monday, and last week’s announcement that OPEC would pump more oil didn’t help improving the price pressure. A further rise in crude oil seems inevitable after the bears failed the OPEC test last week. On the topside, the next resistance stands at $130 per barrel.
It’s not only the Fed
Today, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the interest rates by 50bps to 0.85% while analysts were expecting an increase to 0.60%.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to deliver a hawkish policy stance on Thursday’s meeting. The Europeans are not expected to raise the rates this week, but rather in July.
What we will see this week is the new economic projections from the ECB that will show the implications of the Ukrainian war, especially via the soaring food and energy prices. The new economic projections should finally confirm that the criteria needed for the ECB to raise its rates are finally met. A part of me is secretly looking for a surprise rate hike this week (hush!)
In the FX, the EURUSD remains under the shadow of a strong dollar, yet the higher possibility of a more hawkish ECB policy offers interesting opportunity to increase long exposure to the euro during price pullbacks.
Gold and Bitcoin on the same boat
Bitcoin tumbled more than 6% to below the $30K mark, and a significant recovery is unlikely if we continue seeing further upside pressure on the US yields front.
The same goes for Gold. The higher US yields pressure the yellow metal lower. The price of an ounce is again below its 200-DMA and has potential to extend weakness toward $1800 mark.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.0700, licking its wounds amid resurgent US dollar demand. The safe-haven dollar capitalizes on a cautious market mood, as growth fears return amid aggressive global central banks' tightening. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2500 even as UK PM Johnson stays
GBPUSD is keeping the red below 1.2500, as bulls fail to cheer the UK PM Boris Johnson winning the confidence vote. The renewed US dollar strength and tepid risk tone are adding to the downside in cable. UK Final Services PMI eyed.
Gold Price dribbles around mid-$1,800s amid sour sentiment, firmer USD ahead of US inflation
Gold Price struggles to recall bulls as the metal eases back to $1,840, after a failed attempt to pause a two-day downtrend. Even so, the yellow metal remains unchanged on a daily basis heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Is Vasil hard fork priced in for Cardano?
Cardano price outperformed many altcoins in the last week of May. The volatility was due to the anticipation of the Vasil hard fork. The uptrend was real and as a result, ADA has produced a bullish pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!