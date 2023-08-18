Share:

EZ – business sentiment remains subdued

Next week (August 23), a first estimate PMI data for the Eurozone, Germany and France in August will be published. In July, sentiment fell further among both service providers and manufacturing. For service providers, however, the current mood still indicates slight growth in economic activity.

In contrast, manufacturing sentiment is at levels as low as last seen in the wake of the pandemic or during the financial crisis. We believe the current weakness in manufacturing is due to a prior overshoot in global demand for goods in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic. The dislocation in global supply chains led many industries to hold above-average inventories to better prevent supply problems. Following the easing of the situation, there has been a reduction in global stockpiling capacity since the end of 2022, with final industry demand currently suffering significantly as a result. The further decline in manufacturing sentiment in July shows that this process is not yet complete.

Particularly hard hit is Germany, where manufacturing sentiment in July already approached absolute historic lows. As China is one of the most important foreign trade partners after the USA, Germany is suffering particularly badly from China's economic weakness. In nominal terms, exports to China are still down slightly year-on-year. By contrast, exports to other countries in the emerging markets continue to show growth well into double digits. The weak performance of Germany's industrial sector is also reflected in the disappointing economic growth figures. After two quarters of declining economic output, Germany's economy stagnated in the 2Q of the current year.

In the current difficult environment, a further slight decline in business sentiment in the Eurozone is possible in August. However, we expect sentiment to improve slightly in the fall, as the global destocking should then gradually come to an end. Against this background, we expect economic momentum in the Eurozone to remain below average in the 3rd quarter. Only thanks to high growth momentum in France and Spain was the Eurozone able to report GDP growth of 0.3% in 2Q.

Bond markets lose hope in US economic downturn

Triggered in the US, there has been a significant rise in yields on the bond market since around the end of July. This has affected maturities of around four years and above. There has been virtually no change in expectations for further interest rate steps by the US Federal Reserve. This can be seen from the fact that the yield on the two-year Treasury has remained virtually unchanged. This is unusual, because expectations for further monetary policy, which are determined by the development of macro indicators, are predominantly the decisive factor for the bond markets.

US economic indicators in recent weeks did not provide clear guidance. The inflation data for July showed an easing, confirming market expectations (and ours) that there should be no further rate hike in September. Labor market data showed a firm, but stable labor market. A positive surprise was the GDP data for the second quarter, which showed higher than expected growth. Retail sales for July also showed that private consumption, by far the most important pillar of the US economy, saw a good start to the third quarter. Economic data is important for monetary policy, but the outlook for the labor market and inflation are decisive. For the markets, however, these recent confirmations of a solid economy have put a further damper on expectations for a recession. This is probably the most likely reason why yields rose in the maturity segment mentioned above. Positions that had been betting on a weak economy were probably liquidated. This would explain the movement without any fundamental change in expectations for monetary policy.

Eurozone government bonds followed the lead from the US, although not entirely. The movement of the German yield curve was very similar to that in the US. Fundamentally, there are similarities. GDP growth in the Eurozone was also stronger than expected in the second quarter. Overall, however, the economy is weaker. The latest inflation data for the Eurozone for July, on the other hand, showed continued elevated monthly price pressures in core inflation (inflation excluding food and energy).

With large parts of the market disconnected from the outlook for monetary policy, further assessment is difficult. The question is whether the wave of selling will subside or the price losses will trigger new selling. From our perspective, it looks like the repositioning could take a few more weeks and thus volatility could remain high. This applies to both the US and Eurozone. We are therefore raising our forecasts for September. Ultimately, however, economic data should become decisive again. Inflation should ease further in both the US and the Eurozone. Despite the resilience of the US economy, we believe it is more likely than not that the US economy will weaken in the future. We never expected a recession, but weaker credit should push growth to just above zero q/q. As a result, we see the recent increases in yields as temporary and expect a decline thereafter.

Download The Full Week Ahead