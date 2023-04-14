- German fiscal policy is -slowly but steadily - falling back into old ‘hawkish’ habits. That could spell trouble for EU fiscal rules reform and Europe’s long-term growth prospects.
- Public investments remain woefully low, especially at the municipal level and until the current policy logjam over financing is cleared, we think it is unlikely that Germany will return as the euro area’s economic powerhouse anytime soon.
When it came to power in 2021, Germany’s ‘traffic light’ coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP) planned to embark on an ambitious investment offensive under the mantra ‘daring more progress’ (see also German Politics Monitor - Traffic light is flashing green, 2 December 2021). But after recurring crises, implementation of the coalition agreement’s goals have run into headwinds and internal divisions between the parties – especially on financing – are increasingly holding up policy implementation that is key to revive the economy’s growth prospects and not least defence capabilities.
Relapse into fiscal hawkishness…
After the recent election defeats of the FDP, Finance Minister Lindner is trying to revive his party’s fortunes by appealing to fiscally conservative core voters. In a recent interview with German newspaper “Rheinische Post” he signalled spending cuts for the 2024 budget proposal that is expected in May, and advocated a departure from the debtfinanced deficit spending of the last years and return to balanced budgets in light of rising interest rate costs. Tensions between the SPD, Greens and FDP have already risen during the last weeks as increasing spending demands for defence, housing and the green transition are piling up, while significant wage increases also loom in the public sector. Currently the projected 2024 budget deficit amounts to some EUR 14-18bn, which according to FM Lindner needs to be plugged by spending cuts, as he continues to rule out any tax hikes.
But Germany’s newfound fiscal hawkishness not only concerns domestic fiscal policies, but also extends to EU fiscal rules reform. In a policy paper, Berlin demanded that debt-to-GDP ratios of heavily indebted countries should fall by 1pp per year (for countries with less onerous debts 0.5pp) and also seeks tighter restraints on the European Commission’s ability to agree individual fiscal plans with member states. Having long been mistrustful of the EC’s role as fiscal rules enforcer, Berlin argues for “common quantitative benchmarks and safeguards, which are essential for a reformed fiscal framework”. In an effort to answer calls for spending on key green and digital priorities to be protected, the German paper suggests changes to ensure spending related to EU programmes such as NGEU is given favourable treatment. Germany’s aversion to bespoke country debtreduction deals is shared by the Netherlands, which is also demanding a ‘common numerical benchmark’, but the proposal is likely to face resistance from countries with high debt burdens. Without Germany on board, a meaningful EU fiscal rules reform cannot be achieved and the risk of a reversal to the ‘old’ SGP rules by early 2024 has increased in our view.
