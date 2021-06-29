Fears over the rise in Delta cases have hurt sentiment in the UK, with the pound on the back foot. Meanwhile, homebuilders are enjoying a strong day thanks to another push higher for house prices.

Germans take the lead

GBP weakening as fears over travel hurts airlines

Housebuilders on the rise as house prices surge

German stocks have enjoyed some timely success, with the surge seen in the DAX managing to drive outperformance compared to the FTSE 100. The dollar has been driving FX market volatility, with GBPUSD falling back two-month lows. That dollar strength has in turn hit precious metals, with declines in gold and silver sending the likes of Fresnillo and Polymetal lower.

With the pound losing ground against the dollar and euro, we are clearly seeing lasting effects from last week’s dovish Bank of England stance. However, the declines seen throughout the airlines sector highlights the fear that the UK is on the cusp of a sharp resurgence in cases, with Sajid Javid apparently willing to let cases surge in a bid to reopen the economy. Hong Kong’s decision to block arrivals from the UK highlights the risk that the UK becomes increasingly isolated should cases continue to rise, with airlines likely to suffer as countries reclassify the UK in response to the recent rise in delta cases.

Home builders have enjoyed an positive day in the wake of yet another upward move for house prices. With the Nationwide house price index signalling an incredible 16-year high reading of 13.4% in the year to June, margins have clearly improved for the sector. However, the question from here is whether the fading incentive of the stamp duty holiday will bring a contraction in prices or simply a slowdown in activity.