Notes/Observations

- German ZEW Survey continued its improvement from recent record low readings.

- Major central bank rate hikes appearing to have an impact on inflation.

- German Nov Final CPI confirmed the easing from recent record multi-decade high.

- US CPI looking to continue its slowing from recent cycle highs.

- Focus turning towards key rate decision later this week with the Fed on Wed and ECB, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank on Thursday.

Asia

- China US Ambassador Qin Gang believed China Covid-19 measures to be further relaxed in the near future and international travel to China would be further relaxed in near future and international travel to China would become easier.

- Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee stated that no need to use mandated COVID app starting Wed (Dec 14th) and would also lift amber code for international arrivals.

- China filed WTO dispute against US chip export restrictions.

- Japan Trade and Industry Min Nishimura stated that it would take appropriate action on Chip related export restrictions to China, taking into consideration regulations in each country; Working with US Commerce Sec Raimondo, had no comment on details.

- Australia Dec Consumer Confidence: 80.3 v 78.0 prior.

Ukraine conflict

- EU member states have agreed to unlock an €18B funding package for Ukraine after Hungary dropped its veto.

Americas

- Sen Majority Leader Schumer (D-NY): Negotiations moving ahead on full spending bill but in all likelihood, we would need a one-week short-term spending bill. Expected one-week stop-gap government funding bill likely be end of week.

- Canada BOC Gov Macklem noted that interest rate hikes had begun to work but they would take time to feed through the economy.

Energy

- IEA: Europe faces a serious supply-demand gap in gas for 2023 with a potential shortfall of up to 27 billion cubic metres of gas.

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.12% at 437.50, FTSE +0.02% at 7,447.40, DAX +0.27% at 14,344.95, CAC-40 +0.08% at 6,656.19, IBEX-35 -0.29% at 8,234.64, FTSE MIB +0.18% at 24,347.00, SMI +0.16% at 11,051.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.08%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher and remained upbeat through the early part of the session; sectors leading the way into the green are energy and financials; lagging sectors include telecom and utilities; oil & gas subsector supported following jump in Brent price; Synthomer to sell its LFC unit to Surteco; Enarsco takes stake in Banco BPM; focus on release of US CPI figures later in the day; corporate events in the upcoming US session include annual guidance from Eli Lilly and a Trimble investor update on acquisition of Transporeon.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Lufthansa [LHA.DE] +4% (raises outlook), Elior Group [ELIOR.FR] +8% (analyst action).

- Consumer staples: Hyve [HYVE.UK] +1.5% (earnings).

- Financials: Avation [AVAP.UK] -9% (AGM update).

- Healthcare: Galapagos [GLPG.BE] -2% (trial data).

- Industrials: Global Ports Holdings [GPH.UK] +5% (earnings), Chemring Group [CHG.UK] +1% (earnings), Outokumpu [OUT1V.FI] +3.5% (impairment).

- Technology: ASML [ASML.NL] +1.5% (China said to unveil >CNY1.0T (~$143B) in support for domestic semiconductor industry).

Speakers

- Swiss SECO Dec Economic Forecasts maintained its 2022 GDP growth at 2.0% while cutting the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 1.1% to 1.0%. On inflation the 2022 CPI forecast was cut from 3.0% to 2.9% and it also cut the 2023 CPI outlook from 2.3% to 2.2%.

- German ZEW Economists noted that a temporary stabilization in energy markets helping to lead to significant improvement in the economic outlook.

- German VDMA Engineering association affirms its 2022 and 2023 forecasts with 2022 real production growth at 1.0% and 2023 real production decline of 2.0%.

- EU said to have reached a political deal to impose a carbon dioxide emissions tariff on imports of polluting goods such as iron, steel, cement, fertilizers, aluminum and electricity.

- Poland Central Bank official Kochalski stated that the current level of interest rates was adequate. Expected inflation to fall significantly from Q2.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Nov Minutes saw one member note the need to continue tightening but at a slower pace. One member stressed that using all rate hike space might cause side effects. Several members called for careful watch of financial instability.

- China Foreign Ministry official Wang: China-India border was stable. No information on plans for a Xi-Putin video call.

- China govt said to delay economic policy meeting due to COVID cases surge (**Note: China typically holds its Central Economic Work Conference in December).

- Russia govt said to have decided on how to respond to the recent oil price cap. The draft decree included a ban on oil supplies to countries which joined G7/EU price cap mechanism; The details of its implementation would be determined by the government.

Currencies/fixed Income

- FX markets were steady ahead of the release of key US inflation later in today’s session. The data likely to suggest that the prior Fed rate hikes were beginning to have an impact and pave the way for a deceleration of the pace of hikes.

- The inflation readings come ahead of key rate decision later this week with the Fed on Wed and ECB, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank on Thursday.

Economic data

- (FR) France Q3 Final Private Sector Payrolls Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Total Payrolls: 0.4% v 0.4% prior.

- (UK) Nov Jobless Claims Change: +30.5K v -6.4K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 3.9% v 3.9% prior.

- (UK) Oct Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y: 6.1% v 6.1%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-Bonus) 3M/Y: 6.1% v 5.9%e.

- (UK) Oct ILO Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.7%e; Employment Change 3M/3M: +27K v -17Ke.

- (DE) Germany Nov Final CPI M/M: -0.5% v -0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 10.0% v 10.0% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Nov Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.0% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 11.3% v 11.3% prelim.

- (NO) Norway Q4 Overall GDP Q/Q: -1.0% v +0.7% prior; GDP Mainland Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.2%e.

- (RO) Romania Nov CPI M/M: 1.3% v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 16.8% v 16.1%e.

- (TR) Turkey Oct Industrial Production M/M: +2.4% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: +2.5% v -0.2%e.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q3 Industrial Production Y/Y: -0.6% v +2.7% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q3 PPI Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.8% prior.

- (IT) Italy Oct Industrial Production M/M: -1.0% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: -1.6% v -0.5% prior; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: -1.6% v -0.4% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Oct Total Mining Production M/M: -2.5% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -10.4% v -5.5%e; Gold Production Y/Y: -6.3% v -12.7% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: -32.5% v -3.1% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Nov Sacci Business Confidence: 110.9 v 110.9 prior.

- (DE) Germany Dec ZEW Current Situation Survey: -61.4 v -57.0e; Expectations Survey: -23.3 v -26.4e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec ZEW Expectations Survey: -23.6 v -38.7 prior.

- (GR) Greece Oct Unemployment Rate: % v 11.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €1.179B vs. €0.5-1.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bills.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2031, 2040 and 2048 bond.

- (UK) DMO sold £3.0B in 1.0% Jan 2032 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.333% v an 3.426% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.21x v 2.11x prior; Tail: 1.1bps v 0.7bps prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €7.0B vs. €5.5-7.0B indicated range in 3-year and 7-year BTP Bonds (3 tranches).

- Sold €1.5B vs. €1.0-1.5B indicated range in 0.0% Dec 2024 BTP; Avg Yield: 2.62% v 0.57% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.39x v 1.52x prior.

- Sold €2.0B vs. €1.5-2.0B indicated range in 3.50% Jan 2026 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.07% v 3.22% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.85x v 1.78x prior.

- Sold €3.5B vs. €3.0-3.5B indicated range in 3.85% Dec 2029 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.61% v 3.84% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.38x v 1.42x prior.

Looking ahead

- (DE) Germany Oct Current Account: No est v €14.8B prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (UK) BOE Financial Stability Report.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell €2.6B in 3-month and 12-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (US) Nov NFIB Small Business Optimism: 90.5e v 91.3 prior.

- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Dec Minutes.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Nov Trade Balance: No est v -$3.8B prior.

- 06:00 (UK) BOE press conference on Financial Stability.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Oct IBGE Services Volume M/M: -0.2%e v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 10.5%e v 9.7% prior.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland Nov Unemployment Rate: No est v 2.8% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Nov CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.3%e v 7.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.1%e v 6.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov CPI Index NSA: 298.132e v 298.012 prior; CPI Core (seasonally adj): 300.429 v 299.471 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -2.7% prior (revised from -2.8); Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -3.5% prior (revised from -3.7%).

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bond Reopening.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q3 Current Account (NZ$): No est v -5.2B prior; Current Account to GDP Ratio YTD: No est v -7.7% prior.

- 17:30 (AU) RBA Gov Lowe.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Nov Unemployment Rate: No est v 2.8% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Oct Core Machine Orders M/M: +2.1%e v -4.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.9% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Q4 Tankan Large Manufacturing Index: 7e v 8 prior; Outlook Survey: 7e v 9 prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Q4 Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Index: 16e v 14 prior; Outlook Survey: 16e v 11 prior.

- 19:00 (NZ) New Zealand Government half-year economic and fiscal update.

- 19:05 (NZ) RBNZ Gov Orr in Parliament.

- 20:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years, 3~5 Years, 5~10 Years and 25 Years.

- 20:30 (KR) Bank of Korea to sell KRW800B in 1-year Bonds.

- 21:35 (CH) China to sell 3-year and 7-year Upsized Bond.

- 21:35 (CH) China to sell 1-month and 2-month bills.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan Oct Final Industrial Production M/M: No est v -2.6% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 3.7% prelim; Capacity Utilization M/M: No est v -0.4% prior.