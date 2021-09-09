-
German election is shaping up to be a close call, with several 3-way coalitions in reach of a majority.
We see an equally likely probability for a ‘Jamaica’ coalition (40%) led by the CDU/CSU and a ‘traffic light’ coalition (40%) led by the S PD. A ‘red-red-green’ coalition (20%) leaves the biggest disruption potential.
Difficult and lengthy coalition negotiations loom after the election and we do not expect a new German government to be in place before the end of the year.
Only a major election surprise has the potential to trigger significant market moves in our view.
A tight race has opened up
With less than four weeks to go until the 26 September, the German election campaign is entering its hot phase. As a consequences of increased political fragmentation, Germany is likely headed for its first three party coalition since the 1950s. Lately, the steady rise in popularity of the SPD party has gained markets’ attention, opening up the possibility of current Finance Minster Olaf Scholz taking over the chancellorship under either a centrist ‘traffic-light’ or leftish ‘Red-red-green’ coalition that could loosen the fiscal purse strings. A first debate between the three chancellor candidates also has bolstered Scholz’ position as the favourite, while polling for the CDU/CSU has slumped below 20%, the lowest support since 1949 according to Forsa Institute.
The election is shaping up to be a close call, with several 3-way coalitions in reach of a majorityT (see appendix). Reflecting the tight election arithmetic we see an equally likely probability for a ‘Jamaica’ coalition (40%) led by the CDU/CSU and a ‘traffic light’ coalition (40%) led by the SPD. In or view, both centrist coalitions should not ‘rock the boat’ in terms of policies as left-wing or conservative tendencies will likely be moderated either by the Greens or the Liberal FDP. We would expect both coalitions to pursue a pro-European and pro-investment agenda with the potential for a more relaxed fiscal stance down the line that could boost Germany’s long-term growth prospects.
Polls have been relatively accurate in the past to predict German election outcomes. However, an added element of uncertainty this time stems from the increased share of mail voting. In 2017 nearly one third of voters voted via mail, this time it is expected that the share will rise to 40-50%. Voters already started to receive their ballots from mid-August – that has had implications on both campaigning as well as polling, as a higher share of the current polling might reflect already ‘cast’ votes. Furthermore, it could limit the impact of the two remaining chancellor candidate debates (on 12 and 19 September) on the election dynamics.
