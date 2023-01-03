Market movers today
Today, focus will be on December inflation data from Germany. Due to fiscal measures, German and euro area inflation will be in for a rollercoaster ride in the coming months, adding to the difficulties for markets and the ECB to accurately assess the true inflation pressures. German headline CPI faces some significant downside risks in December due to households having received a government-backed discount on their energy bills. The statistical treatment of this discount is a bit uncertain but it seems this could be treated as an implicit fall in consumer energy prices. As a result, German HICP energy inflation could fall sharply in December, and headline inflation could drop below the 10% mark. However, the price decline will then revert sharply in January/February, before the gas price brake takes full effect in March and the decrease in energy inflation repeats.
In Europe, a lot of focus remains on energy markets, where developments over the winter have been less negative than feared. European gas prices continued to fall yesterday and the benchmark 1-month future reached its lowest level since February 21. Alternative sources (LNG mostly) for Russian gas have allowed Europe to accumulate larger-than-expected reserves while milder than usual temperatures have led to lower-than expected withdrawals.
The 60 second overview
Positive risk appetite. While US and UK investors were out on holiday yesterday the first trading session of the year start with positive risk sentiment, with broader European indices higher. At the same time European yields declined and reversed much of the sell-off recorded ahead of new years.
European final PMI manufacturing released yesterday from euro area countries all landed in sub 50 range, with the most dire print from Spain at 46.4.
China: December activity and supply chains takes a hit. The official PMI for December dropped further to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, and overnight the private Caixin PMI manufacturing printed at 49.0. The former is a very low level in a historical perspective and highlights the negative effect of the covid chaos on the economy, while the Caixin printed in the sub-50 territory for the fifth month in a row.
Credit: While US and UK investors were out on holiday yesterday, the EUR primary market reopened following the Christmas break with two covered bonds priced, along with an SSA deal. For the covered bonds, there is renewed issuance in slightly longer maturities, following the very short tenors seen in Q4. Looking ahead, the pipeline is building with another two covered bonds and a dual-tranche senior non-preferred transaction mandated yesterday.
FI: European rates recorded a strong performance on the first trading day of the year, while US and UK still out for holidays. 10y Bunds ended 13bp lower at 2.43% with spreads broadly unchanged to the rest of the EGBs. Focus today turns to the German inflation print which faces some significant downside risks in December due to households having received a government-backed discount on their energy bills.
FX: Muted traded among thin liquidity yesterday as US, among others, was closed. USD/JPY closed below 130 for a seven-month low. AUD and NZD strengthen on reports that 'peak covid' might soon be hit in China. Mostly sideways in Scandies in thin trading.
Nordics: The December manufacturing PMI was flat at 45.9. The details show a slight improvement in new orders both exports and domestic. Employment rose slightly from still "positive" levels (>50). On the price front, things are easing: delivery times hit the lowest since 2009 and price expectations continue to drop. Hence, an overall positive reading from a Riksbank perspective.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.