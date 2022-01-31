Notes/Observations

- Various EU inflation data beginning to move away from recent cycle highs.

- German composite CPI likely to its first decline in the annual pace since June 2021.

- Euro Zone Q4 DP pace slows as government restrictions from Omicron weighed on activity.

- Focus on upcoming rate decisions (ECB and BOE on Thursday).

Asia

- China Jan PMI Manufacturing (Govt official) registered its 3rd month of expansion (50.1 v 50.0e).

- China Jan Caixin PMI Manufacturing moves back into contraction and near a 2-year low (49.1 v 50.0e).

- Japan Dec Retail Sales missed expectations (M/M: -1.0% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 2.8%e).

- Japan Dec Preliminary Industrial Production missed expectation (M/M: -1.0% v -0.6%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.9%e).

Europe

- Italy President Mattarella agreed to serve a 2nd term after coalition parties urged him to reconsider stepping down (Note Mattarella is 80 years old).

- UK PM Johnson and Chancellor Sunak Times Op Ed stressed that govt must stick to recovery plan and raise taxes to pay for it. Gov pledged to push ahead with £12B hike in national insurance.

- Portugal Socialist Party [center-left] won general election with an outright parliamentary majority in snap election and secured a strong new mandate for PM Costa.

Americas

- Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk) reiterated Fed could use quarter point rate increases, holds view of three 25bps raises in 2022, with the first coming in March, if inflation remained high; every option was on the table for every (even 50bps hike)meeting.

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 0.89% at 469.70, FTSE +0.06% at 7,470.70, DAX +1.23% at 15,507.69, CAC-40 +0.63% at 7,009.53, IBEX-35 +0.22% at 8,629.15, FTSE MIB +1.19% at 26,881.00, SMI +1.08% at 12,235.50, S&P 500 Futures +0.02%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced further as the session progressed; all sectors start the day in the green; sectors among those leading higher include technology and industrials; laggard sectors include energy and health care; retail subsector dragged by Casino after it cuts outlook; oil and gas subsector underperforming despite higher crude prices over the weekend; XP Power acquires two assets in Germany; Saipem shares fail to open following adjusting outlook due to supply issues in offshore wind farms; reportedly Kretinsky basks Aareal takeover; Pearson confirms acquisition of Credly; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Guirt, NXP Semi and L3Harris.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ryanair [RYA.UK] +0.5% (earnings; comments on recent bookings), Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO.FR] -9.5% (cuts outlook).

- Energy: Saipem [SPM.IT] -27% (cuts outlook, profit warning).

- Utilities: Studio Retail Group [STU.UK] -38% (trading update; funding needs).

- Technology: ATOSS Software [AOF.DE] +9.5% (earnings).

- Telecom: Vodafone [VOD.UK] +3% (to work with Intel).

Speakers

- UK PM Johnson said to note that Finance Min Sunak was looking at package to abate energy costs.

- UK Foreign Sec Truss (Brexit negotiator) tweeted that she had a good call with EU's Sefcovic. Focued on reaching a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol that works for all sides and look forward to meeting him again in London.

- India Finance Ministry Survey saw FY22/23 (next fiscal year) GDP growth seen between 8.0-8.5%.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD was slightly softer as various EU growth and inflation data came out in the session.

- EU inflation data proving to be stubborn but easing slightly from recent cycle highs. EUR/USD drifting higher in the session to re-approach the 1.2 neighborhood.

- GBP/USD at 1.3440 area. BOE seen likely to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% on Thursday for its 2nd straight hike and reach the level where it planned to start reducing its inventory of QE purchases.

- Italy 10-year was lower by over 5bps as Italy’s presidential elections resulted in the maintenance of political status quo, with Mattarella staying on as president and Draghi remaining as PM.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: 0.7% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.1% v 5.2% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Dec Retail Sales Y/Y: 7.6% v 6.9% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Dec M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 5.7% v 6.2%e; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.6%e.

- (FI) Finland Nov Final Trade Balance: -€0.4B v -€0.4B prelim.

- (SE) Sweden Nov Non-Manual Workers Wages Y/Y: 2.4% v 3.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway Dec Credit Indicator Growth Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.1% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Dec Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 2.1% v 2.4% prior; Gross Unemployment Rate: 2.5% v 2.8% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Trade Balance: -$6.8B v -$6.6Be.

- (TH) Thailand Dec Current Account Balance: -$1.4B v +$0.1Be; Overall Balance of Payments (BOP): $2.4B v -$2.2B prior; Trade Account Balance: $2.8B v $4.2B prior; Exports Y/Y: 23.0% v 23.7% prior; Imports Y/Y: 28.2% v 13.5% prior.

- (ES) Spain Jan Preliminary CPI M/M: -0.5% v -1.2%e; Y/Y: 6.0% v 5.3%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.4% v 1.9%e.

- (ES) Spain Jan Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.9% v -1.5%e; Y/Y:5.1 % v 5.5%e.

- (ES) Spain Dec Adjusted Retail Sales Y/Y: -5.9% v +5.1% prior; Retail Sales (unadj) Y/Y: -3.3% v +6.2% prior.

- (AT) Austria Q4 GDP Q/Q: -2.2% v +3.8% prior; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.6% prior.

- (HU Hungary Dec PPI M/M: 1.6% v 2.7% prior; Y/Y: 22.3% v 21.6% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Dec Retail Sales Value Y/Y: 6.2% v 12.5%e; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: 3.4% v 9.0%e.

- (ES) Spain Nov Current Account Y/Y: €1.0B v €2.1B prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Hesse M/M: 0.8% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.4% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Bavaria M/M: 0.4% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.8% v 5.4% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Brandenburg M/M: 0.4% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.7% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: % v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 4.7% v 5.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) Feb Bank Daily FX Purchases (NOK): 0M (nil) v 0Me (nil).

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 724.9B v 724.8B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 659.3B v 657.4B prior.

- (PL) Poland Overall 2021 GDP Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.5%e.

- (IS) Iceland Dec Final Trade Balance (ISK): B v -18.4B prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Dec M2 Money Supply Y/Y: % v 8.0% prior.

- (PT) Portugal Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 1.6% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 5.8% v 4.5% prior.

- (SL) Sri Lanka Jan CPI Y/Y: 14.2% v 12.1% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q4 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 4.6% v 4.6%e.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Saxony M/M: 0.2% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 4.8% v 5.1% prior.

- (IT) Italy Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.2%e.

- (GR) Greece Nov Retail Sales Value Y/Y: 14.7% v 7.9% prior; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: 19.0% v 13.1% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (RO) Romania opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 6-year and 12-year bonds.

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 6-month Bills; Avg Yield: 0.74% v 0.72% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.28x v 2.05x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (IN) India Dec Fiscal Deficit (INR): No est v 1.486T prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Dec Industrial Production M/M: No est v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.2% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jan Preliminary CPI M/M: % v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: % v 2.7% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jan Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: % v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: % v 2.8% prior.

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Dec Hourly Wages M/M: No est v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.7% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Dec Chain Store Sales M/M: No est v -0.7% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 06:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 07:00 (IN) India 2021 GDP Annual Estimate (current year) Y/Y: 9.5%e v 9.2% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India Dec Eight Infrastructure (Key) Industries: No est v 3.1% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Dec Trade Balance (ZAR): 31.0Be v 35.8B prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.3%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 1.5%e v 4.5% prior.

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Dec Unemployment Rate: 7.2%e v 7.5% prior.

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Dec Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 2.6%e v 5.0% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 2.5% prior; Total Copper Production: No est v 485.7K tons prior.

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Dec Retail Sales Y/Y: 20.5%e v 16.7% prior; Commercial Activity Y/Y: No est v 13.6% prior.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Dec Nominal Budget Balance (BRL): -44.0Be v -26.6B prior; Primary Budget Balance: 10.0Be v 15.0B prior; Net Debt to GDP Ratio: 57.0%e v 57.0% prior.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Dec Total Formal Job Creation: -175.0Ke v +324.1K prior.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Jan Preliminary CPI M/M: -0.2%e v +0.5% prior; Y/Y: 4.4%e v 5.3% prior.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Jan Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.0%e v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.3%e v 5.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Industrial Product Price M/M: 0.5%et v 0.8% prior; Raw Materials Price Index M/M: -1.0%e v -1.0% prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.2-5.4B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:45 (US) Jan Chicago Purchase Managers Index (PMI): 62.0e v 61.8 prior.

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Dec National Unemployment Rate: No est v 10.8% prior; Urban Unemployment Rate: 12.1%e v 12.2% prior.

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Dec Exports: $4.4Bet v $4.0B prior.

- 10:30 (US) Jan Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: 8.5e v 8.1 prior.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Nov Wages M/M: No est v 4.0% prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Dec Trade Balance (NZD): No est v -0.9B prior; Exports: No est v 5.9B prior; Imports: No est v 6.7B prior.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Jan Final PMI Manufacturing: No est v 55.3 prelim.

- 17:30 (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 100.1 prior.

- 18:30 (JP) Japan Dec Jobless Rate: 2.8%e v 2.8% prior; Job-To-Applicant Ratio: 1.16e v 1.15 prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Jan CoreLogic House Price Index M/M: No est v 0.6% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Jan Trade Balance: -$2.1Be v -$0.6B prior; Exports Y/Y: 15.8%e v 18.3% prior; Imports Y/Y: 29.5%e v 37.4% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Dec Home Loans Value M/M: -0.4%e v +6.3% prior; Owner-Occupier Loan Value M/M: 7.5%e v 7.6% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Dec Retail Sales M/M: -2.0%e v 7.3% prior; Q/Q: +8.4%e v -4.4% prior.

- 19:30 (TH) Thailand Jan PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.5 prior.

- 19:30 (JP Japan Jan Final PMI Manufacturing: No est v 54.6 prelim.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Jan PMI Manufacturing: No est v 58.3 prior.

- 22:30 (AU) RBA Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Cash Rate Target unchanged at 0.10%.

- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 10-Year JGB Bonds.