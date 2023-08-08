Watch as Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, dives into the highly anticipated upcoming German Inflation Rate announcement. In this insightful video, Luca examines the potential impact of the inflation data on EUR pairs and explores the exciting trading opportunities that could arise based on whether the figures come in higher or lower than anticipated.
As an expert in the field, Luca brings his comprehensive market analysis skills to the forefront, dissecting the possible scenarios and their implications for the currency market. With his keen eye for detail, he breaks down how the German Inflation Rate could influence the EUR's performance against other major currencies.
Join Luca as he discusses the potential outcomes and strategies that traders can consider in response to the inflation data. Whether you're an experienced trader looking to refine your approach or a newcomer seeking to understand the market dynamics, this video provides valuable insights into the exciting world of forex trading.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how economic data like the German Inflation Rate can move the markets and create openings for profitable trades. Tune in to Luca Santos' analysis and empower your trading decisions with knowledge and expertise. Stay ahead of the curve and navigate the forex landscape with confidence.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
