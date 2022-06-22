USDINR 78.16 ▲ 0.11%.

EUR/USD 1.0503 ▼ 0.21%.

GBP/USD 1.2235 ▼ 0.30%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.422 ▼ 0.80%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.266 ▼ 0.80%.

ADXY 102.50 ▼ 0.25%.

Brent Oil 111.09 ▼ 3.11%.

Gold 1,827.30 ▼ 0.63%.

NIFTY 50 15,470.35 ▼ 1.08%.

Global developments

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin added to the U.S. central bank's hawkish rhetoric, saying that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's guidance of a 50 or 75 basis points rate hike in July is "reasonable." Data showed that U.S. existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low in May as prices jumped to a record high and mortgage rates increased further, pushing out entry-level buyers from the market.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said the ECB will raise rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting, but the size of its September hike is still to be decided, suggesting a larger 50 basis points hike is possible.

The Bank of Japan, after maintaining its ultra-low interest rates last week, released the minutes from its April monetary policy meeting on Wednesday morning. “Many members expressed the view that underlying inflation, measured by the CPI excluding such factors as energy, remained relatively low,” the minutes said.

Focus to be on Powell's testimony due today for further cues on rates trajectory.

Price action across assets

The dollar has strengthened overnight with Euro and Sterling dropping about 50 pips. With the divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Fed, the yen has been crushed to multi-year levels crossing 136.50. Oil futures declined nearly 2% in Asia trade. International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.87% to $112.51 per barrel. Major indexes in the U.S. jumped on Tuesday after weeks of declines. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday.

Domestic Developments

USD/INR

The USDINR pair made an opening at 78.12 and is expected to trade in a 78.05-78.30 range with a weakening bias. One year forward yield has dropped to 3.17%, the lowest level since 2011 as RBI has been selling forward Dollars to prevent the Rupee from depreciating.

Bonds and rates

U.S. Treasury yields traded sideways yesterday and closed the session at 3.279%. However, the yields of the domestic bond market rose as the elevated crude oil prices continued to build the pressure on the bond prices. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day 5 bps higher than the previous closing at 7.482%.

Equities

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 started yesterday's session higher amid gains across other Asian markets, though concerns persisted about aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates and their impact on economic growth. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, media, metal, realty, and IT shares being the biggest contributors.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 78.50. Importers are suggested to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 77.20-79.20 and the 6M range is 76.75–80.00.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 78.16)

The USDINR pair made an opening at 78.12 and is expected to trade in a 78.05-78.30 range. One year forward yield has dropped to 3.17%, the lowest level since 2011 as RBI has been selling forward Dollars to prevent the Rupee from depreciating. As the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters. Biden had disclosed on Monday he was considering whether to call for a pause in the tax. The dollar has strengthened overnight with Euro and Sterling dropping about 50 pips. The drop in the crude oil prices is expected to give some relief to the domestic bond market and help the yields correct. The focus will be on Powell's testimony due today for further cues on rates trajectory.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0511)

Euro strengthened to 1.0580 level intraday but gave partial gain in the US session to end at 1.0540. Euro's rebound could be linked to the softer US dollar, as well as hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker. However, cautious sentiment ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony on the bi-annual Monetary Policy Report restricts immediate major move. ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn said that it is very likely that the September rate hike is bigger than 25 bps. On the data front, US Existing Home Sales dropped to the lowest levels in two years. It was the fourth monthly decline in a row. Focus today will be on ECB members' speech and Powell's testimony. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0470 to 1.0580.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2242)

The British pound is rising amid a broad risk appetite and a weaker US dollar. The pair peaked at 1.2323 and then pulled back to 1.2250 after being unable to hold above 1.2300. The risk-on mood is benefitting sterling and risk-perceived assets as the greenback loses its safe-haven bid, and the US yields were stable. With all of the positive action in the markets, the higher risks of a global slowdown, and specifically, UK growth fear will weigh on cable. The BoE has noted that the pace of rate increases may well accelerate in the months ahead as inflation is poised to move to double digits. On the data front, UK's CPI and PPI data will be released today. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2180 to 1.2300.

USD/JPY (Spot: 136.25)

The Japanese yen weakened to 136.71, the lowest point since 1998 as investors bought up risk assets following last week's rout in equities. In the early Asian session, the pair partially retreated after the release of BOJ minutes. Board members agreed on no change to BoJ's stance of taking additional easing steps without hesitation if needed. It further stated that rising raw material costs would hurt the economy so must keep powerful monetary easing. Japan's monetary policy challenge is to address too-low inflation, unlike in the western economy. It highlighted that a weak yen is positive for Japan's economy at a time like now when the output gap remains big, and the inflation trend is very low. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 135.70 to 136.80.

