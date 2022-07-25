Notes/Observations

- Markets are relatively flat but turning higher in the last hour as geopolitical tensions rose over the weekend, recession predictions get honed in and the upcoming FOMC rate decision on Wednesday looms. CME Fed Futures currently predict a 80-20 split for a 75-100bps hike in the July meeting.

- China/US tensions continue to heat up as China threatened a possible military response to US Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Former Sec of State Pompeo supported the visit by jokingly saying he will meet her there in the 'freedom-loving' Taiwan.

- ECB members added color to policy rate path as Kazaks said that the Sept rate hike needs to be quite significant while not ruling out even stronger hikes after the big move. Reiterated that a 'too weak' Euro is a problem. ECB's Visco said gradual means step by step, not slow.

- Economic data continues to worsen as Finland CPI comes in higher than expected, Hungary wages missed and Czech confidence missed. Germany IFO tripled missed in IFO business climate, current assessment and expectation surveys.

- EUR/USD has traded relatively flat but volatile with the bullish news from Kazaks about a larger rate hike but bearish release from German IFO survey. Comments from the survey outlined that Germany is on the brink of recession.

- Asia closed lower with Nikkei 225 underperforming at -0.8%. EU indices are mixed from -0.1% to +0.3% with bond yields mixed. US futures are just in the green. Safe haven: Gold 0.0%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.3%, WTI -0.2%, Copper +0.4%; Speculative: BTC -2.8%, ETH -4.2%.

Asia

- China said to have issued strong private warnings to the US government about a planned trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Pelosi. Included a possible military response.

Ukraine conflict

- Ukraine military stated that a Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Black Sea port of Odesa; UN Sec Gen condemned the reported strikes that could threaten the grain export deal reached this week.

Europe

- ECB Chief Lagarde stated that the recent July rate hike was only the latest step in journey to unwind special measures; To keep raising rates as long as needed to bring inflation down to our target over the medium term.

- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria, hawk): ECB to consider the economic situation before deciding whether to go ahead with another big interest rate hike in September.

- Far right Italy PM candidate Giorgia Meloni (Brothers of Italy party): Italian government led by right and center-right parties would not pose a threat to Italy and its allies.

- Canadian rating agency DBRS affirmed Switzerland sovereign rating at AAA; stable trend.

Americas

- Treasury Sec Yellen reiterated that recession was not inevitable.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.06% at 425.44, FTSE +0.23% at 7,293.25, DAX -0.08% at 13,242.61, CAC-40 +0.01% at 6,217.59, IBEX-35 +0.28% at 8,074.04, FTSE MIB +0.08% at 21,230.00, SMI +0.17% at 11,114.92, S&P 500 Futures +0.34%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower but later turned around to trade generally positive; better performing sectors include telecom and utilities; underperforming sectors include energy and consumer discretionary; Telefonica agrees to sell its stake in Bluevia to Vauban; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include NXP Semi , Newmont and Whirlpool.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ryanair [RYA.IE] -2% (trading update).

- Healthcare: Bavarian Nordic [BAVA.DK] +5% (WHO Declares Monkeypox a global health emergency; European approval), Koninklijke Philips [PHIA.NL] -10% (earnings; outlook cut).

- Industrials: FORVIA [EO.FR] +3.5% (earnings), Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] -4% (Chairman steps down).

- Telecom: Vodafone [VOD.UK] +0.5% (earnings), Telefonica [TEF.ES] +2% (divestment).

Speakers

- ECB's Visco (Italy) reiterated Council view that ECB to take decisions meeting by meeting.

- ECB's Kazaks (Latvia, hawk) stated that a too weak Euro was a problem; Sept hike needed to be quite significant, should be open to talks to bigger hikes. No major objections to market view of 150bps by June 2023.

- German IFO Economists noted that companies expected significant deterioration in coming months. Germany was on the brink of recession. Higher energy prices and gas shortages to weigh upon domestic economy.

- BOJ Board member Takata stated that was able to maintain easy monetary policy but facing challenges. YCC had points to consider including market functions. Stability of Fx was important, high volatility was undesirable as rapid Fx movement heightened economic uncertainty. Reiterated overall assessment that domestic economy wais recovering as a trend but could nnot let guard down due to uncertainties, so it still warranted monetary support.

- BOJ Board member Tamura stated that rates and balance sheet were key points for exit. Means on exiting easy policy to depend on economy and price conditions.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo stated that inflation to peak in either Sept or Oct.

- Philippines President Marcos stated that saw 2022 GDP growth between 6.5-7.5%; recovery from covid still ongoing.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian: China was getting seriously prepared for US House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD holding onto recent gains ahead of FOMC decision on Wed.

- EUR/USD hovered around 1.02 during the session. Hawkish comments ECB member Kazaks took the pair to 1.0220 but concerns over soaring energy costs and fears of gas shortages in Europe weighed upon the euro. Renewed political uncertainty in Italy with elections coming was another headwind for the currency.

- USD/JPY steady at 136.30. Several new BOJ Board members spoke and kept the theme of easy monetary policy ongoing.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Jun PPI M/M: 3.3% v 4.4% prior; Y/Y: 33.7 v 31.7% prior.

- (CZ) Czech July Business Confidence: 12.6 v 15.9 prior; Consumer Confidence: -33.0 v -32.0 prior; Composite Index (Consumer & Business Confidence): 3.5 v 6.3 prior.

- (HU) Hungary May Average Gross Wages Y/Y: % v 15.9%e.

- (TR) Turkey July Real Sector (Manufacturing) Confidence (seasonally adj): 102.5 v 104.6 prior; Real Sector Confidence NSA (unadj): 103.7 v 106.4 prior.

- (TR) Turkey July Capacity Utilization: 78.2% v 77.6 % prior.

- (DE) Germany July IFO Business Climate Survey: 88.6 v 90.1e; Current Assessment Survey: 97.7 v 97.5e; Expectations Survey: 80.3 v 83.0e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 746.6B v 745.4B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 637.0B v 639.8B prior.

- (PL) Poland Jun Unemployment Rate: 4.9% v 5.0%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Industrial Production Y/Y: 0.7% v 2.0%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 8.1% v 8.5% prior; M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 7.7% v 7.9% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jun Trade Balance (HKD): -68.5B v -38.6Be; Exports Y/Y: -6.4% v -0.7%e; Imports Y/Y: +0.5% v -2.1%e.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- (RO) Romania Jun M3 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 12.6% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 6-month and 12-month BuBills.

- Sells €B vs. €3.0B indicated in 6-month BuBills; Avg yield: % v 0.0046% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 3.98x prior (July 11th 2022).

- Sells €B vs. €3.0B indicated in 12-month BuBills; Avg Yield: % v 0.5154% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 2.68x prior (July 18th 2022).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jun Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.7% prior; Unemployment Rate (including Covid Effect): No est v 4.7% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) July CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: 13e v 18 prior; Selling Prices: 55e v 58 prior; Business Optimism: No est v -34 prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS750M in 2024, 2028, 2031 and 2032 bonds.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON400M in 6.7% 2032 Bonds; Avg Yield: %; bid-to-cover: x.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil July FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 79.0 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May IGAE Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: -0.1%e v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.7%e v 1.3% prior.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- Sells ISK in 3-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 4.368% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.07x prior.

- Sells ISK in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 4.832% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.00x prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Chicago Fed National Activity Index: -0.03e v -0.19 prior (revised from 0.01).

- 08:30 (BR) Brazil Mar Current Account Balance: +0.4Be v -$2.4B prior; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): $6.0Be v $11.8B prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.1-6.3B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- Sells €B vs. €3.2B indicated in 3-month bills; Avg Yield: % v -0.272% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 2.33x prior.

- Sells €B vs. €1.3B indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 0.076% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 3.57x prior.

- Sells €B vs. €1.8B indicated in 12-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 0.545% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 4.04x prior.

- 09:00 (BE) Belgium July Business Confidence: No est v -1.8 prior.

- 10:30 (US) July Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: -22.0e v -17.7 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Notes.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q (1st Reading): 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 2.7%e v 3.0% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jun PPI Services Y/Y: 2.0%e v 1.8% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Jun Meeting Minutes (two decisions ago).

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB55B in 3-month bills.

- 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 23:35(JP) Japan to sell 40-year JGB bonds.