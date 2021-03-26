Notes/Observations
- UK Feb retail sales showed recovering
- Germany Mar IFO survey handily beats expectations aided by surging US-Chinese expects
- Suez canal saga continued with warnings that the blockage could take days or weeks to clear,
Asia:
- Japan Mar Tokyo CPI Y/Y: -0.2% v -0.2%e; CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: -0.1% v -0.2%e
- China Foreign Ministry: to sanction 9 UK Officials and 4 entities [counter sanctions]; Reserves right to take additional measures. To sanction those who spread lies and false information on Xinjiang
- China PBOC official reiterated need to keep prudent monetary policy flexible
Coronavirus:
- Total global cases: 125.4M (+0.6% d/d); total deaths: 2.76M (+0.4% d/d)
- EU said to back down on blockades in vaccine war with Britain. Netherlands and Belgium, with German support, emphasized “the importance of global value chains” and urged companies such as AstraZeneca to “ensure predictability of their vaccine production
- PM Johnson received Parliamentary support to loosen COVID lockdown measures. Parliament also extended the coronavirus emergency legislation for another six months.
Europe:
- ECB's Schnabel (Germany) stated that continued to deploy this envelope resolutely and efficiently, guided by our commitment to price stability
- ECB's De Guindos (Spain) expressed hope that the EU Recovery Fund standoff was resolved soon. If a high percentage of the population was vaccinated and immunized in the summer it would have a very positive impact and lead to a second half of the year
- EU' Commission President Von Der Leyen stated that the region was at the beginning of a third wave of the pandemic; We're on track to meet vaccination targets
- German Chancellor Merkel stated that region was in a third COVID wave that is dominated by new variants
- Italy PM Draghi stated that the EU needed a new fiscal framework to get past the crisis and avoid mistakes with the economy recovery
Americas:
- President Biden stated that was beginning to see new signs of hope for economy after stimulus bill passage; Majority of economic forecasters project above 6% growth this year; Made clear to China President Xi that the US was 'not looking for confrontation' but there would be 'steep competition'
- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove) stated that US job market was definitely 'still in a ditch'; Should not be worried about inflation at this time
- Fed announced that banks that cleared stress tests could resume dividends and buybacks after June 30th
- US Senate passed two-month Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) extension (as expected)
Energy:
- Clearance for Suez Canal stuck ship could now take days to weeks (*Note: about 200 ships were caught up in traffic snarl in both directions as of late Thursday)
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 % at #, FTSE +0.60% at 6,714.75, DAX +0.85% at 14,745.35, CAC-40 +0.39% at 5,974.61, IBEX-35 +0.80% at 8,477.00, FTSE MIB +0.45% at 24,329.50, SMI +0.19% at ,, S&P 500 Futures +0.27%]
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and stayed in the green as the session progressed; sectors leading to the upside include financials and materials; all sectors started higher, but laggards included utilities and consumer discretionary; Allianz confirms to acquire Aviva Poland; Nova Resources raises final bid for KAZ Minerals; Santander takes further stake in Mexico unit, to restore dividend policy; French government reaches agreement on further aid to Air France; focus on release of EMA’s CHMP medicine decisions later in the session; no major equities events expected during the upcoming US session
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Smiths Group [SMIN.UK] +4% (earnings; raises dividend)
- Financials: Aviva [AV.UK] +1.5% (divestment)
- Healthcare: GenSight Biologics [SIGTH.FR] -4% (placement)
- Materials: KAZ Minerals [KAZ.UK] +3% (received increased offer)
Speakers
- ECB's Rehn (Finland) stated that was important that ECB inflation goal seen as symmetric and added that the best option was a symmetrical 2% inflation target. Inflation seen as remaining subdued in 2022 and below target
- BoE Financial Policy Committee (FPC): Banking system had the capacity to continue to provide support, even if economic outcomes were considerably worse than currently expected. Expected banks to use all elements of capital buffers as necessary, to continue to support the economy through the recovery phase
- Italy PM Draghi said to need to ask for additional borrowing in April. Country was facing monthly aid costs as much as €15B (previously did not exceed €10B/month)
- Germany IFO Economists stated that saw signs of an upswing in manufacturing and that export demand had exploded due to strong demand from US and China
- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Diokno stated that the PHP currency (Peso) was not threatened by rising US yields
- Japan Parliament said to approve the FY21/22 budget of ¥106.6T
- China FX Regulator SAFE reiterated stance to maintain CNY currency (Yuan) exchange rate as basically stable and within a reasonable and balanced range
- Saudi Arabia Defense Minister stated that would take deterrent actions to protect oil exports following Houthi attacks (**Reminder: Earlier Houthi Rebels in Yemen claimed attacks on sites owned by Saudi Aramco)
Currencies/Fixed Income
- USD held onto its recent gains aide by higher rates.. Dealers noted that yields on Treasuries climbed following another weak US Treasury 7-year notes auction. Greenback also aided by the vaccination progress in US as it seemed to be progressing smoothly, relative to other parts of the world
- EUR/USD continued to encounter turbulence as rising covid infection in Euro -area amid vaccine supply issues posed risk to further lockdowns and recovery momentum.Seession ignored better EU data particularly the German IFO survey.
- USD/JPY hit a fresh 9-month high as the pair approached the 109.50 area with dealers targeting the recent cycle high of 112 as the next target
Economic data
- (NL) Netherlands Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.1% v -0.1%e; Y/Y:-2.8 % v -2.9%e
- (UK) Feb Retail Sales (ex-auto/fuel) M/M: 2.4% v 1.7%e; Y/Y: -1.1% v -1.7%e
- (UK) Feb Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: 2.1% v 2.1%e; Y/Y: -3.7% v -3.5%e
- (NO) Norway Feb Credit Indicator Growth Y/Y: 5.0% v 4.9% prior
- (DK) Denmark Feb Retail Sales M/M: +2.9% v -4.9% prior; Y/Y: -4.9% v -7.5% prior
- (TR) Turkey Mar Real Sector Confidence (seasonally adj): 110.2 v 108.7 prior; Real Sector Confidence NSA (unadj): 110.8 v 109.3 prior
- (TR) Turkey Mar Capacity Utilization: 74.7% v 74.9% prior
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 188.4K v 187.4K tons prior
- (ES) Spain Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 0.4%e v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: --8.9% v 9.1%e
- (ES) Spain Jan Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: -28.1% v -12.8% prior; House Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: -31.6% v -14.8% prior
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Mar 19th (RUB): 13.85T v 13.85T prior
- (SE) Sweden Feb Retail Sales M/M: 0.7% v 4.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.6% v 3.8% prior
- (SE) Sweden Feb Trade Balance (SEK): 7.3B v 3.8B prior
- (CN) China Q4 Final Current Account: $123.8B v $130.2B prelim
- (DE) Germany Mar IFO Business Climate: 96.6 v 93.2e; Current Assessment: 93.0 v 91.3e; Expectations Survey: 100.4 v 95.0e
- (IT) Italy Mar Consumer Confidence Index: 100.9 v 100.3e; Manufacturing Confidence: 101.2 v 99.5e; Economic Sentiment: 93.9 v 93.3 prior
- (NO)) Norway Mar Unemployment Rate: 4.2% v 4.0%e
Fixed income Issuance
- None seen
Looking Ahead
- (EU) EU Leaders continue summit
- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing
- 06:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announcements on upcoming issuance
- 06:00 (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €6.0B in 6-month Bills
- 06:10 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats
- 07:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.0B respectively)
- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Mar 19th: No est v $582.0B prior
- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing
- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Feb Trade Balance: $2.9Be v -$1.2B prior
- 08:00 (UK) BOE’s Saunders
- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed); to sell combined INR190B in 3-month, 6-month and
- 08:30 (US) Feb Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$85.8Be v -$84.6B prior (revised from -$83.7B)
- 08:30 (US) Feb Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: 0.8%e v 1.4% prior (revised from 1.3%); Retail Inventories M/M: +0.7%e v -0.6% prior
- 08:30 (US) Feb Personal Income: -7.2%e v +10.0% prior; Personal Spending: -0.8%e v +2.4% prior; Real Personal Spending (PCE): -1.0%e v +2.0% prior
- 08:30 (US) Feb PCE Deflator M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 1.6%e v 1.5% prior
- 08:30 (US) Feb PCE Core Deflator M/M: 0.1%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 1.5%e v 1.5% prior
- 08:30 (BR) Brazil Feb Current Account Balance: -$2.4Be v -$7.3B prior; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): $6.4Be v $1.8B prior
- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index
-09:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) announces upcoming upcoming bond issuance
- 10:00 (US) Mar Final University of Michigan Confidence: 83.6e v 83.0 prelim
- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (S&P on Germany; Fitch on Iceland, Cyprus, Belgium; Moody’s Sweden, Hungary)
- 12:45 (UK) BOE’s Tenreyro
- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count
- 14:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Overnight Lending Rate unchanged at 1.75%
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Feb Trade Balance: $1.0Be v $1.1B prior
- 21:30 (CN) China Feb YTD Industrial Profits
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.