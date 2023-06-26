Share:

Notes/observations

- Markets studying the implications of the aborted mutiny as domestic turmoil in Russia over the weekend from Wagner group dominates macro news amid senior officials from the West and East placing distance between themselves and the situation.

- US Sec of State Blinken said he doesn't think we've seen the final act, while Ukraine Military Intelligence noted Russia has finished preparations for a radiation terror attack at Zaporizhzhia NPP with 4/6 reactors mined with explosives.

- For economic data, German IFO Survey registered its lowest expectations survey reading since Dec 2022, as country battles recession. Blames global rate hikes for dampening of demand.

- ECB reiterated concern about second-round effects and a wage-price spiral, with reference to an interview from ECB's de Guindos. Accordingly, Germany Wage Commission proposed a ~6% minimum wage increase across 2024/25.

- Overall, market is juggling a discussion between increased rates because of persistent core inflation due to wage-price spiral effects, and lag from monetary tightening so far with subsequent timing and impact of recession. Russia's domestic revolt over the weekend acting as geopolitical spanner in the works.

- Asia closed lower with Shanghai composite under-performing at -1.5%. EU indices are -0.5% to -0.9%. US futures are -0.2% to -0.3%. Gold +0.5%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.3%, WTI +0.2%, TTF +5.7%; Crypto: BTC -1.3%, ETH -1.5%.

Asia

- BOJ Jun Meeting Summary of Opinions reiterated stance that was appropriate to maintain current monetary easing. Hasty policy change risked chance of hitting inflation target. One member noted that BOJ must consider reviewing YCC at an early stage, even as it maintained easy monetary policy. Another member said there was no need to make operational tweaks to YCC as distortion in shape of yield curve has been resolved.

- Japan May PPI Services Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.8%e.

- Japan top FX diplomat Kanda noted that recent JPY currency (Yen) moves were seen as rapid and excessive, wanted to deal with excessive moves appropriately; reiterated would respond to FX moves if excessive. FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals.

Ukraine conflict

- Wagner Chief Prigozhin marched the Wagner group towards Moscow on basis of unhappiness with Russia Defense Ministry and the way they are handling the Ukraine war. Prigozhin demanded meeting with Russia Defense Min Shoigu.

- Wagner Group chief Prigozhin confirmed that his troops would return to bases to avoid bloodshed.

- Wagner leader 'to move to Belarus' after calling off advance on Moscow to avoid 'bloodshed'.

- Russian Defense Min Shoigu said to have visited war zone 1st appearance of Shoigu in information space amid the Wagner troops mutiny).

- China Foreign Ministry said to support Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity.

- UK official noted that it must prepare for sudden collapse of Russia.

- UK Sec of State Blinken stated that he did not believe we had seen the final act of Russian turmoil.

Europe

- Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his center-right New Democracy party won 2nd four-year term in landslide election win; Gained clear majority with 157 of 300 parliamentary seats. Vowed to speed up reforms.

- ECB's de Guindos (Spain) stated that ECB was entering the final stretch of its tightening cycle; If region was to resume strong growth, inflation must come down.

- UK PM Sunak warned against high public sector pay rises due to wage-price spiral.

- Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Annual Report called for more interest rate hikes. Warning the world economy was now at a crucial point as countries struggle to rein in inflation warned of material risk of further financial stress.

Energy

- OPEC Sec Gen Al Ghais saw global oil demand rising to 110M bbls per day by 2045.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.33% at 451.64, FTSE -0.62% at 7,415.57, DAX -0.52% at 15,748.05, CAC-40 -0.55% at 7,123.91, IBEX-35 -0.53% at 9,216.37, FTSE MIB -0.97% at 26,946.00, SMI -0.59% at 11,154.80, S&P 500 Futures -0.25%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened generally lower and trended into the red through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include materials and consumer discretionary; sectors leading the way lower include financials and industrials; Aston Martin announces partnerships with Lucid and MBG; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Carnival.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Cineworld [CINE.UK] -17.0% (Chapter 11 update).

- Consumer staples: Associated British Foods [ABF.UK] -1.0% (Q3 trading update - raises FY23 Adj Op guidance 'to be moderately ahead of last year'), Casino [CO.FR] -6.0% (update on liquidity and business to date: Debt deal to require >€900M equity boost to implement plan; Exito spin-off is on track), Pernod Ricard [RI.FR] -0.5% (to enter into an agreement in principle on the potential sale of Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky brand to Stock Spirits Group - post close).

- Energy: Siemens Energy [ENR.DE] -3.0% (reportedly buyout firms abandoned talks before plunge, PE firms say unlikely to revive interest in near-term - post close).

- Healthcare: Bachem [BANB.CH] -3.0% (analyst action - initiated with Sell at CitiGroup).

- Industrials: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc [AML.UK] +9.0% (reaches separate agreements with Mercedes and Lucid Group).

-Technology: BE Semiconductor [BESI.NL] -1.5% (analyst action - cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank).

- Materials: SES-imagotag [SESI.FR] +4.5% (responds to short-seller report).

- Real Estate: SBB [SBBB.SE] +19.5% (exclusive discussions with Brookfield to sell remaining 51% of social infrastructure portfolio for public education).

Speakers

- Germany’s federal audit office's said to have warned that the Bundesbank might need recapitalization to cover bond-buying losses (**Reminder: in Mar 2023, Bundesbank announced it had suffered a €1B hit from its bond holdings).

- German IFO Economists noted that storms clouds were forming on the domestic front and likely that Q2 GDP contracted. Weak demand for industrial orders and backlog were falling as global rate hikes were dampening demand.

- Italy Business Lobby Confindustria noted that the domestic economy was showing signs of weakening.

- Germany Minimum Wage Commission proposed said to propose raising 2024 minimum wage from €12.00 to €12.41 per hour.

- Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) June Minutes: Vote was not unanimous to keep policy steady (7-3).

- NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg stated that did not see signs that Russia would use nuclear weapons.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated importance for FX to move stably and reflecting fundamentals. Closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency and great vigilance. 2025 minimum wage from €12.41 to €12.82 per hour.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted that China believed Russia could maintain stability; Wagner episode was an internal Russian matter.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD found some tailwinds as the session progressed as more EU data highlighted lingering concerns that the protracted monetary tightening cycles from major central banks would further hurt the global economic outlook. Greenback and Yen currencies found safe-haven demand against the European counterparts.

- EUR/USD was back below the 1.09 level as IFO Survey deteriorates further, blames global rate hikes for dampening of demand.

- USD/JPY moved away from Asia session highs on some safe haven flows and MOF verbal intervention. Dealers also noted the release of BOJ Opinions from it Jun meeting saw one policymaker call for an early revision to its yield curve control.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland May PPI M/M: -2.1% v -1.6% prior; Y/Y: -6.5% v -0.3% prior.

- (ES) Spain May PPI M/M: -1.6% v -1.9% prior; Y/Y: -6.9% v -4.5% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jun Business Confidence: 2.2 v 6.9 prior; Consumer Confidence: -21.8 v -20.3 prior; Composite Confidence (Consumer & Business): -2.6 v +1.4 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan May Industrial Production Y/Y: -15.7% v -18.9%e.

- (DE) Germany June IFO Business Climate Survey: 88.5 v 90.6e; Current Assessment Survey: 93.7 v 93.5e; Expectations Survey: 83.6 v 88.1e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 508.0B v 510.6B prior; Domestic Site Deposits: 496.6B v 499.9B prior.

- (PL) Poland May Unemployment Rate: 5.1% v 5.1%e.

- (TW) Taiwan May M1 Money Supply Daily Avg Y/Y: 3.3% v 2.7% prior; M2 Money Supply Daily Avg Y/Y: 6.6% v 6.7% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- (EU) ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal (Mon-Wed).

- (IL) Israel May Leading ‘S’ Indicator M/M: No est v 0.1% prior.

- (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) June Minutes.

- (RO) Romania May M3 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 6-month and 12-month bubills.

- 05:30 (EU) European Union to sell combined €4.5B indicated in 2025 and 2034 NGEN bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (UK) June CBI Retailing Reported Sales: -8e v -10 prior; Total Distribution Reported Sales: No est v -10 prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel May Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.6% prior.

- 06:00 (DE) German Bundesbank Monthly Report.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.5B in 2026, 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2051 bonds.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON700M in 7.2% Oct 2026 bonds.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON700M 7.35% 2031 Bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil June FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 88.2 prior.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil May Current Account Balance: No est v -$1.7B prior; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): No est v $3.3B prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Apr IGAE Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: No est v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.9-6.5B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE Gilt Sales Operation.

- 10:30 (US) June Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity: -20.0e v -29.1 prior.

- 10:25 (CH) SNB's Maechler in Zurich.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell U.S. To Sell 2-Year Notes.

- 15:00 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 19:01 (UK) June BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: No est v 9.0% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: No est v -0.4% prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell 3-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 1.8600% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.65x prior.

- 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 1-month, 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 20-Year JGB Bonds.