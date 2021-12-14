German factory prices and empty blue
Further to my comments yesterday regarding AdBlue, apparently this story is becoming increasingly mainstream. For Australia, there is immediate concern.
We are not going to have all trucks coming to a standstill, but the rush by many truck owners now to secure supplies is fast creating shortages. Remember the toilet paper panic buying that created shortages in availability. Well, this is actually a real problem, and the same human psyche is taking hold. This time with some justification.
Supply chain disruption is now an absolute given as some operators become cautious in their trips and perhaps further down the road, some vehicles are withdrawn momentarily.
The default setting is allowed pollution, but even this requires work being done on the trucks mechanics and software management system. That is time off the road.
For now, just be aware, but the potential snowball into the Australian share market is now in sight.
There is some fresh perspective new angle commentary on inflation generally in this video from earlier today.
Germany wholesale prices
Wholesale prices were up 16.6% year on year in November. 15.2% in the previous month. This is out of the bag uncontrollable highly destructive stuff.
US inflation expectations
Have risen sharply and continue to increase at already extreme levels.
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
