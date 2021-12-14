German factory prices and empty blue

Further to my comments yesterday regarding AdBlue, apparently this story is becoming increasingly mainstream. For Australia, there is immediate concern.

We are not going to have all trucks coming to a standstill, but the rush by many truck owners now to secure supplies is fast creating shortages. Remember the toilet paper panic buying that created shortages in availability. Well, this is actually a real problem, and the same human psyche is taking hold. This time with some justification.

Supply chain disruption is now an absolute given as some operators become cautious in their trips and perhaps further down the road, some vehicles are withdrawn momentarily.

The default setting is allowed pollution, but even this requires work being done on the trucks mechanics and software management system. That is time off the road.

For now, just be aware, but the potential snowball into the Australian share market is now in sight.

There is some fresh perspective new angle commentary on inflation generally in this video from earlier today.

Germany wholesale prices

Wholesale prices were up 16.6% year on year in November. 15.2% in the previous month. This is out of the bag uncontrollable highly destructive stuff.

US inflation expectations

Have risen sharply and continue to increase at already extreme levels.