GBP: Interest rate decision, Mar 17: The Bank of England’s last meeting saw 4 out of the 9 members voting for a 50bps hike. Will inflationary pressures still be a major concern for the BoE? STIR markets see a 100% chance of a BoE hike this month. Could Russian risk give them the reason for caution?

USD: Inflation, Mar 10: The US inflation print came in as expected at 7.9% y/y for the headline. The Fed meets next week and the market will be focused on how aggressive the Fed will be in light of the Russian/Ukraine crisis.

Oil: US oil surges past $120, Mar 07: US oil soared at the start of the week as the US moved to ban imports of Russian oil. The UK joined the US in the ban, but spared natural gas and coal imports. High oil prices weigh on global growth and remember that gold will be a key beneficiary in a stagflationary environment.

Russian/Ukraine risk once again sent commodities soaring and equities were pressured to start the week. However, the equity dip found buyers midweek as a temporary halt in military activity by Russia also gave markets a period of calm. The ECB met on Thursday as they tried to steer a path between dealing with rising eurozone inflation without hindering growth even as Russian risk weighs on global growth prospects. Going forward the question for stocks will be if a global stagflationary environment can be avoided. If it can’t then another leg lower in US stocks could be possible. These are uncertain times for markets.

High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.