US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.850.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Down at 91.14.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 152.24.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 140 ticks Higher and trading at 4336.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1897.60. Gold is 98 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

No Economic News to Speak of.

Lack of Major Economic News.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/22/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/22/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the Bonds and Crude were trading Higher, this doesn't bode well for an Upside Day hence the Downside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 483 points Lower and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we knew the markets were in trouble as soon as we viewed Crude. Crude was trading over 3 dollars a barrel Higher overnight as Putin declared sections of Eastern Ukraine as sovereign states and ordered troops in to "protect" these pro-Russian "states". The markets globally have been moved by the political events between Russia and Ukraine. Putin went on TV Monday stating that a separate Ukraine had no right to be separate and free. Excuse me Mr. Putin but you need to read history more. Ukraine wanted to be free and independent during the First World War. In fact, they sent a delegation to Kaiser Wilhelm asking to be independent of Russia. The Russians however shot that down, so it didn't go anywhere. Putin is borrowing a play from Hitler's playbook. He (Putin) is doing what Hitler did on Czechoslovakia in 1938. Take a small piece of the country and then gobble it up afterwards. The world however will not accept that. The age of appeasement is over and not coming back soon. President Biden has already declared sanctions and will continue to do so. The United States could cripple the Russian monetary system if it chose to. Time will tell how that pans out. For the time being much of what we will see in the markets will be driven by geopolitics.