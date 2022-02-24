US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 97.030.
Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 99.51.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 59 ticks and trading at 154.13.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 360 ticks Lower and trading at 4131.00.
Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1975.00. Gold is 675 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
Prelim GDP is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Prelim GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 12 noon. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/23/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/23/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Wednesday morning. Ordinarily that would suggest an Upside Day, but the markets had other ideas. The Dow dropped 465 points and the other indices lost ground as well.This is not a corr elated market, and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
All day yesterday all the media seemed to cover was the situation between Russia and the Ukraine. Russia ordered their diplomats home and that is ordinarily a prelude to war. The US has started to impose sanctions against Russia but thus far it is few and far between, although the United States has suggested that more will be coming. The indices Wednesday morning were poised to the upside but as the day progressed it was clear that the markets had other ideas and migrated to the Downside. As we suggested yesterday, geopolitics will rule as long as there is a situation between Russia and the Ukraine.
