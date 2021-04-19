Geopolitical tension is back in the headlines as the new weeks gets going. This includes US-China and US-Russia tension, though one wouldn’t really know it from US equity futures which continue to post record highs at an unrelenting pace.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as USD resumes decline
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields. Easing concerns over EU's covid vaccines rollout and dovish Fed expectations underpin the spot.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 as UK’s optimism offsets USD bounce
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850, picking up fresh bids heading into the London open. The cheers the UK’s advantage of faster vaccinations and unlock guidelines to shrug off the US dollar’s bounce off late the lowest since late March.
XAU/USD buyers attack six-week-old resistance line around $1,780
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low to print mild gains, picks up bids off-late. Ascending resistance line from early March tests bulls. 50-day SMA, monthly support line could offer bounces in case of pullback, any further weakness will recall the bears.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.