General trend
- USD/JPY remains near ¥140, Japanese officials continue to comment.
- Little initial impact seen from the PBOC’s most recent easing move.
- South Korea’s CPI slowed more than expected.
- Equities trade mixed.
- Australian ex-dividends [Ampol, AP Eagers, Coles Group, Mineral Resources].
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.3%.
- (AU) Majority of economists polled (27/29) expect RBA to hike interest rates by 50bps on Sept 6th to 2.35%; Cash rate at 3.10% by end of the year.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Japan Aug Monetary Base Y/Y: 0.4% v 2.8% prior [multi-year low].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: unchanged.
- (JP) Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: Seeing a strong will from South Korea President Yoon to improve relations between countries.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Aug CPI M/M: -0.1% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 5.7% V 6.1%E (first slowdown in 7 months).
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: Not worried much about financial solvency - Korean press.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates inflation to remain at 5.0-6.0% for some time.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%.
- Tencent: 700.HK Postpones summit scheduled for Sept 15-16th in Shenzhen.
- *(CN) China PBOC CUTS RATE ON STANDING LENDING FACILITY (SLF) by 10BPS, Effective Aug 15th (first cut since Jan 2022) [from Sept 1st].
- (CN) Shenzhen (China) newspaper said to deny talk of citywide lockdown; Certain districts in Shenzhen have extended COVID-related curbs.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8917 v 6.8821 prior (Weakest since Aug 26 2020).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Official: Reiterates to promote new legislation for overseas listings; confirms to implement audit agreement with the US.
- (CN) China banking regulator (CBIRC): Will steadily resolve risks faced by small and medium sized finance institutions.
- (CN) PBOC Advisor Wang: Banks need to increase financial support for infrastructure; Infrastructure restricted by local Govt debt levels - Comments at Forum.
- (CN) China PBOC Official Ruan: China has not taken excessive monetary policy stimulus since the pandemic, leaving room for subsequent monetary policy adjustments.
- (CN) SAFE (China FX regulator) Dep Administrator Zheng Wei: Growth prospects in China will continue to attract inflows.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan Premier: Shooting down Chinese drone most appropriate thing after repeated warnings to China, China should exercise restraint and not trigger incidents.
North America
- AMZN NLRB Official: Labor Union victory should not be overturned; Regional director will decide if another election is warranted - Press.
- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Fed has work to do with inflation, long way from 2%.
- (US) Sec of State Blinken: The US welcomes the UN report on alleged abuses and rights violations in Xinjiang province.
Europe
- (IR) US said to call Iran response to the Nuclear talks 'not constructive', cites the US State Dept [no further details disclosed].
- (EU) Eurozone July unemployment rate: 6.6% V 6.6%E.
Levels as of 00:40 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -0.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 0.9965-0.9942 ; JPY 140.27-139.87 ; AUD 0.6800-0.6782 ;NZD 0.6090-0.6055.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,710/oz; Crude Oil +2% at $88.33/brl; Copper flat at $3.4075/lb.
