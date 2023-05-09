Share:

Politics

EU countries have voted to charge for emissions from heating buildings and road transport from 2027. The countries also agreed to gradually limit the total number of EU ETS emission allowances sold, which, in accordance with the new rules, will decrease by more than 4% per year from next year. By 2034, the issuance of free allowances, which currently benefits some industrial sectors, is also to be phased out. Air transport will lose them as early as 2026.

MEPs have approved a regulation of crypto assets called MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets). One of the main features of the regulation is the rules for stablecoins (cryptocurrencies tightly linked to the exchange rate of standard currencies). The regulation will generally affect entities issuing crypto-assets as well as providers of services associated with them. Companies managing a portfolio of virtual currencies for clients will be held accountable for a loss of cryptocurrencies, and all entities that broker services related to crypto-assets will have to obtain a license. MiCA also sets a minimum capital reserve. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) should also be given the power to restrict or prohibit the operation of any platform operating in the territory of the European Union.

Economy

In the first quarter of 2023, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.3% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, GDP had decreased by 0.1% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.3% in the EU in the first quarter of 2023. The year-on-year growth rates were positive for all countries except for Germany (-0.1%).

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the general government gross debt to GDP ratio in the EU decreased from 85.1% to 84.0%. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, the government debt to GDP ratio also decreased in the EU (from 88.0% to 84.0%). The highest ratios of government debt to GDP at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were recorded in Greece (171.3%) and Italy (144.4%)l, and the lowest in Estonia (18.4%) and Bulgaria (22.9%).

EU annual inflation was 8.3% in March 2023, down from 9.9% in February. A year earlier, the rate was 7.8%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (2.9%) and Spain (3.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (25.6%), Latvia (17.2%) and Czechia (16.5%). Compared with February, annual inflation fell in twenty-five Member States and rose in two.

In February 2023 compared with January 2023, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector increased by 2.0% the EU. In January 2023, production in construction rose by 3.3% in the EU. In February 2023 compared with February 2022, production in construction increased by 2.1% in the EU.

In 2022, EU chemical (including pharmaceutical) extra-EU exports reached a record high of €553 billion, fueled by increasing prices. This was an increase of more than one-fifth (+21%) compared with the value of exports in 2021 (€458 billion). The value of chemical imports from non-EU countries into the EU was significantly lower, but also hit a record high of €363 billion, an increase of almost a third (+33%) compared with 2021 (€272 billion).

Sectors

The German government has approved a rule, according to which from 2024 every newly purchased heating system should use at least 65% renewable energy. Stoves and boilers using solid fuels or heating oil do not meet this criterion. Classic gas boilers are also out of the question, however, because natural gas is also not considered a renewable resource. Roughly every second German household is heated by gas boilers today.

Finland has put into operation the largest nuclear reactor in Europe, Olkiluoto 3 (1.6 GW). Its construction started in Finland in 2005 and was originally scheduled for completion in 2009. OL3 became operational a day after Germany shut down its last three remaining nuclear reactors. On the contrary, Sweden, France and Britain are planning to build new reactors.

Swedish truck manufacturer Scania and Northvolt have developed a lithium-ion battery that the Swedish companies say has demonstrated a lifespan in tests that would allow it to power a truck for 1.5 million km. This in fact corresponds to the expected service life of Scania trucks. The batteries will be manufactured in a so-called gigafactory, in the large Northvolt Ett factory in the north of the country.

VW will build a battery manufacturing ecosystem in Indonesia. It will establish partnerships with Indonesian nickel miner Vale, American car manufacturer Ford Motor and Chinese battery mineral producer Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt. In March, Ford signed an agreement with Vale and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to build a $4.5 billion nickel processing plant in Indonesia. Indonesia has the largest nickel reserves in the world, but has banned the export of unprocessed nickel ore since 2020.

The European space rocket Ariane 5 took off as part of the JUICE mission to three moons of Jupiter, which hide oceans under their icy surfaces, and thus potentially life.

Focus on prices

With food prices increasing substantially over 2022, sugar has been one of the food products with the highest price hike. Monthly data indicates a continuous increase in the annual rates of change starting August 2021, reaching 61% in February and March 2023, meaning that sugar prices in the EU in those two months were, on average, 61% higher than in the same months of 2022. In March 2023, the highest increases in annual inflation for sugar were recorded in Czechia (98%) and Estonia (97%), while smaller but still considerable increases were registered in Hungary (17%), followed by Luxembourg (19%).

In the second half of 2022, average household electricity prices in the EU continued to show a sharp increase compared with the same period in 2021, from €23.5 per 100 kWh to €28.4 per 100 kWh. Average gas prices also increased compared with the same period in 2021 from €7.8 per 100 kWh to €11.4 per 100 kWh in the second half of 2022. These prices are the highest on Eurostat’s record.

