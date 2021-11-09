Flash estimate of 3Q21 GDP growth to land at 4.6% y/y but negative surprise stemming from net exports cannot be ruled out. Markets to digest last week’s decision of National Bank of Poland. We expect tightening to continue, which should support PLN.

Watch this week

November 13 – Flash estimate of 3Q21 GDP growth

We expect 3Q21 GDP growth to land at 4.6% y/y (1.6% q/q s.a.), slightly below the market consensus of 4.8% y/y. Following record-strong growth in 2Q21 (at 11.2% y/y), affected by the base effect as well as the strong recovery in the economy, economic growth should normalize in 2H21. In 3Q21, industrial production landed on average at 10.6% (vs. 30.8% in 2Q21), while retail sales stood at 10.2% y/y (vs. 19.3% y/y in 2Q21). We see risks to the downside to our forecast stemming from net exports, as the trade surplus deteriorated sharply over 3Q21, with imports outpacing export dynamics. The GDP structure will be released on November 30. Currently, we expect GDP growth to land at 5.0% in 2021 and to ease towards 4.8% in 2022.

Last week’s highlights

National Bank of Poland surprised markets, as it raised the key rate by 75bp to 1.25% (vs. expected 50bp). We expect NBP to continue tightening monetary conditions and key rates to reach 2.5-2.75% by end-2Q22.

NBP’s new projection showed a much higher inflation trajectory within the forecast horizon and slightly revised GDP growth. NBP expects CPI at 4.9% in 2021 (vs. 4.1% in July projection), at 5.8% in 2022 (vs. 3.3% in July projection), and at 3.7% in 2023 (vs. 3.4% in July projection). However, GDP growth is expected at 5.4% in 2021 (vs. 5.0% in July projection), at 4.9% in 2022 (vs. 5.4% in July projection), and at 5.0% in 2023 (vs. 5.3% in July projection).

Government to this week announce measures it will introduce to counter negative effects of inflation.

Unemployment rate dropped by 0.1pp to 5.5% in October.

Market developments

Bond market drivers – 10Y yield locked at around 2.9%

The key event last week was the rate decision of the National Bank of Poland. The NBP raised the key rate by 75bp to 1.25%, again surprising the markets with the move, as an increase of 50bp was anticipated. Following the decision, the long end of the LCY curve jumped by more than 25bp to 3.1%. However, the move was short-lived and the 10Y returned to the range of 2.8-2.9% by the end of the week. The short end went up by 70bp and stands at 2.7%, the highest level in seven years. The markets are currently pricing in a 50bp increase in December – in line with our expectations, and up to 140bp in three months.

Moreover, the NBP presented its new inflation and growth projection. Within the forecast horizon, the central bank expects inflation to stay outside of the tolerance band accompanied by annual GDP growth of around 5%. The NBP expects headline inflation to peak at or slightly above 7% y/y in January and from that point in time CPI should start to decrease. Governor Glapinski said that, until inflation reaches its peak (possibly at the start of the year), the central bank will continue to react appropriately. However, the size of the adjustments in the coming months will strongly depend on the incoming inflation data.

The interest rate outlook for Poland remains highly uncertain and will strongly depend on short-term inflation developments. As noted by the governor, inflation should peak in January and should decrease thereafter. The earliest inflation reading that might show a reversal of the upward trend is the February figure, which will be released in mid-March. Hence, we expect the NBP to raise rates at each of the next four rate-setting meetings, given the schedule of inflation publications. We expect the key rate to be at 2.5-2.75% by the end of 1Q22 and it should peak at 2.5-3.0% by mid-2022.

Separately, the MinFin hold its first switch auction this month and has already covered 8% of next year’s borrowing needs. A second auction is scheduled for November 25.

